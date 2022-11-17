Nov. 17
7 p.m.
Hoosier Films: Moondance
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for Hoosier Films: Moondance in the Miller Auditorium, with seating opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The bar and concessions will be open.
The musical comedy tells the story of a rogue director who turns a run-of-the-mill Hollywood love story into a big band musical with the help of his crew and the out-o-f-the-loop actors.
Portions of the 100-minute film were filmed in Huntington and South Bend.
Nov. 18 - 20
Lucky Stiff
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Lucky Stiff” is an offbeat murder-mystery farce musical. The story revolves around an unassuming Englishman who is forced to take his recently murdered uncle’s body to Monte Carlo, attempting to pass his uncle off as living in order to inherit $6 million.
The musical is rated PG-13. Tickets become available on Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Nov. 18
7 p.m.
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St. Elkhart
Joe Gatto, a comedian, actor and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe.
Gatto also is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.
Tickets range from $39.75 to $100 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://thelerner.com/event/joe-gattos-night-of-comedy/ or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Nov. 19
4 p.m.
95.3 MNC’s Noise With Special Guest Lauren Southern
Lauren Southern will appear on stage with 95.3 MNC’s very own Casey Hendrickson, Jon Zimney, and Laura Smith for a lively and engaging roundtable discussion of the day’s news and events.
Tickets range from $40 – $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://thelerner.com/event/95-3-mncs-noise-with-special-guest-lauren-southern.
Nov. 20 - Jan. 15
2 p.m.
Alumni art exhibit opening reception
Hershberger Art Gallery
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Seven Goshen College alumni will showcase their art at Goshen College Music Center’s Hershberger Art Gallery in an exhibition called “From Goshen College to Goshen:” Local Alumni,”, followed by an artist talk at 3 p.m.
The artists are painter Mark Daniels, ceramicist Trevor Daughtery, watercolorist and fabric artist Sibyl Graber Gerig, jeweler Caitlin Lanctot, sculptor Sunday Mahaja, watercolorist and ink drawer Brooke Rothshank, and ceramicist Justin Rothshank.
Nov. 20
7:30 p.m.
Ode to Joy
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Elkhart County Symphony will celebrate 75 years of music with collaborations of many community artists. In February, the Goshen College Choirs and Camerata Singers will take the stage of "Ode to Joy," Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, at Sauder Hall.
Ticket packages range from $40 for students to $120 for mezzanine seating, with discount pricing that offers five tickets for the price of four at entry level.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Nov. 26
5:30 - 8 p.m.
Chautauqua’s Old-Fashioned Christmas
Oakwood Resort
702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse
Chautauqua Wawasee’s old-fashioned Christmas celebration will feature Santa and his reindeer including Rudolph, Frosty, the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, Toy Soldier, Gingerbread Man, a live Nativity, horse-drawn wagon rides, a Christmas photo booth and a tree lighting. There will also be a reading of the Christmas story from the Bible at the historic Oakwood Chapel. Caroling begins at 5:30 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting is at 6:15 p.m. There will also be hot chocolate and cookies, and a collection bin for the Syracuse Food Pantry.
Event sponsors include the Town of Syracuse Parks Department, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum, Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club, Wawasee Property Owners Association, Oakwood Resort, Syracuse Chamber, and many local businesses who will be identified in the event program.
Nov. 26
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Elf
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Buddy, portrayed by Will Ferrell, was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised into adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, Buddy travels to New York in search of his real father. His father, Walter Hobbs, portrayed by James Caan, is a cynical businessman, who attempts to start a relationship with his elf-raised son Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.
The movie is 1 hour and 37 minutes long and rated PG. Admission is free but donations are suggested. Seating is limited. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and concession stand will be open as well. The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Nov. 27
2:30 p.m.
The Snowman
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra takes a journey to the North Pole for the annual Shein Trust Family Concert. Based on Raymond Briggs’ children’s book, “The Snowman,” the adaption by Howard Blake showcases a full orchestra with a memorable soundtrack complimented by the Notre Dame Children’s Choir for selection “Walking in the Air,” and several traditional carols from around the world.
Tickets are $10 for students and children and $20 for adults. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.performingarts.nd.edu/event/14942 or call 574-631-2800.
Nov. 26 and 27
The Nutcracker
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Join the Aurinko Ballet of Granger at their annual performance of "The Nutcracker."
The youth ballet company’s contemporary take on the classic holiday favorite comes from Indianapolis-based director Gregory Hancock.
The ballet features music and dance from across the world, in a magical retelling of the Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanovith and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky tale of a young girl who is gifted a nutcracker doll and goes on a dreamland adventure with her, exploring the world and battling a mouse overlord.
In the Aurinko Ballet’s retelling, the moral of the story is “kindness matters.”
Tickets range from $12-$25.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or call the box office at 574-293-4469.
Dec. 2 - 4
Gingerbread Jamboree
Downtown Middlebury
Middlebury Then and Now Committee’s Gingerbread Jamboree's contest and display will be held the first weekend of December. Contest entries do not need to be made of gingerbread, but they do need to be made from edible materials. Entries can be dropped off until Nov. 29.
Kits may be used or designs can be done from scratch. There will be a cash prize and ribbons in three categories. The contest is free to enter and free to attend during display hours.
For more information, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org/blank.