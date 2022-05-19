TONIGHT
6 p.m.
Paul Erdman
The Oasis
702 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Paul Erdman has been singing his whole life. He picked up a guitar the summer before he started high school and began writing songs shortly after. He has released five albums along with a few singles over the last six years.
Erdman’s style blends true country songwriting with blues, rock and roll and pop to create a sound that is new and different while being recognizable and classic.
More at theo.bar.
TONIGHT
7 p.m.
Fischoff Soiree
Ruthmere Game Room
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
The third installment of the Ruthmere’s Spring Concert Series will feature the contestants of the Fischoff Soiree. The Fischoff is the nation’s largest chamber music competition bringing together young musicians from across the country and around the world. The 49th Annual Fischoff Competition will take place on May 20-22 at the University of Notre Dame, but Ruthmere concert-goers will see them ahead of time.
The Monterey Piano Trio from Los Angeles consists of Connie Kim-Sheng (piano), Strauss Shi (violin) and Bennie Fried (cello). Single concert non-members are $40 per seat. Single concert Ruthmere members get tickets at a discounted price of $25 per seat.
For more information, or to make reservations, call Ruthmere at 574-264-0330, ext. 104. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-seated basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
7 p.m.
Free Movie: The Guide
Art House
211 S. Main St., Goshen
Admission to this event is free, but a suggested $10 donation is suggested. All donations will benefit the "Ukraine Relief Fund.” Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the bar and concession stand will be open. There will be a Q&A to follow the movie with Solomia Soroka and Anthony Soroka, actors from film.
“The Guide” tells the story of an American boy, Peter, and blind minstrel, Ivan, as they are thrown together by fate amidst the turbulent mid-1930s Soviet Ukraine. This film is not rated but holds adult content. The run time of the film is 2 hours and 2 minutes.
The event is underwritten by Found, Goshen Brewing Company, Fables Books, Faye Peterson and David Pottinger, Janus Motorcycles and Venturi.
FRIDAY
7 p.m.
Darryl Buchanan's Soul and Motown AllStars
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Darryl Buchanan and his band will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the second installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
That Guy’s Ribs will be the featured food vendor for this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m.
5K Paws for a Cause & 1M Strut your Mutt
Ox Bow County Park
23033 C. R. 45, Goshen
The Humane Society of Elkhart County invites the public to join them at Ox Bow Park in Goshen for a timed trail run/walk in a natural environment. Runners, walkers and their dogs will be gathering to enjoy time together, activities, music and sharing with others.
Proceeds from this event will be directed toward the daily operations of HSEC. Last year, more than 5,500 animals entered through their doors. Over 50 different species of animals were encountered in the organization's role of animal control.
This year, they are also offering a virtual run/walk option. If COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, the in-person race may have a restriction on attendance and automatically become an all-virtual event. No refunds will be available.
Shirts and race packet information will be available for pick up at HSEC after Friday for those participating virtually.
For registration and more details, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Goshen/HSEC.
SATURDAY
1 p.m.
"Downton Abbey: A New Era"
Ruthmere and AMC Theater
2701 Cassopolis St., Elkhart
The public is invited to join Ruthmere staff in celebrating the premiere of sequel film to the popular historical drama “Downton Abbey.” The film will hit theaters on Friday.
Ruthmere, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, will host a pre-party reception at 1 p.m. with a buffet, champagne toast, and a game or two to prepare guests for the movie. Afterward, Ruthmere has booked an entire auditorium at the AMC Classic 14, 2701 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, to view the new film. The matinee is scheduled for 3 p.m. Guests may also choose to dress in 1920s attire.
Seating for the pre-party and movie is limited to 50 people and tickets are $30. There are an additional 40 seats for just the movie, available for $7 each. All tickets are sold on a strict first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to groups of five people to ensure that everyone has an equal chance. Tickets may be reserved at www.ruthmere.org, or by calling 574-264-0330.
SATURDAY
6 p.m.
Rob Yocom
The Oasis
702 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Rob Yocom is a singer/songwriter from South Bend. He began his professional music career in the late '90s and has continued playing in various bands for the past 20 years.
He has been in several original bands playing everywhere from Chicago to New York City and has supported many national acts such as Fuel, John Mellencamp, Alien Ant Farm, Avatar, Kip Winger, Royal Bliss and more.
Recently he’s played in several successful cover bands such as Stillshot and is currently the lead singer for ZERO. He has also established himself as a solo artist playing regularly throughout Michiana.
More at theo.bar.
SATURDAY
7 p.m.
Contra Dance
The Life Center
1212 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen
The Spy Run String Band will be live on site with caller Carol Steiner at the Life Center’s Contra Dance.
The party will be held in the center’s outdoor pavilion.
Admission is $8 for general admission, $5 for students, and free for 12 and younger.
Masks will be optional. Masks, hand sanitizer, and restrooms will be available.
SATURDAY
7:30 p.m.
"Paris Impressions"
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
“South Bend Symphony Orchestra: Alastair Presents — Paris Impressions” transports the audience and musicians to turn-of-the-century Paris with Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc, and Franck, plus highlights from Stravinsky’s music for the Ballet Russes, featuring guest actor Aaron Nichols.
"Paris Impressions" explores this golden era through the eyes of this one man, played by Nichols with musical excerpts from Stravinsky’s "The Firebird," "Petroushka," and "Rite of Spring," Poulenc’s "Les Biches," Ravel’s powerful "La Valse," and more.
Tickets are available online at www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony or by phone at the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office at 574-235-9190, open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Morris during the times listed above or two hours before any performance.
SATURDAY
7:30 p.m.
Resistance Revival Chorus
Music Center Sauder Concert Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Resistance Revival Chorus is a collective of more than 60 womxn (an alternative spelling of the English word “woman”) and non-binary (gender identities that are neither male nor female) singers who join together to breathe joy and song into the resistance and to uplift and center womxn’s voices.
Chorus members are touring musicians, film and television actors, Broadway performers, solo recording artists, gospel singers, political activists, educators, filmmakers, artists and more, representing a multitude of identities, professions, creative backgrounds, and activist causes. They center womxn in music and address how historically womxn have been marginalized in the music industry.
Individual tickets are priced at $30, $25, and $20.
SUNDAY
7 p.m.
The Open Fifths
Rieth Recital Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Open Fifths will present the delayed concert with two performances, at 3:30 and 7 p.m. at the Rieth Recital Hall at the Goshen College Music Center. The concerts is the fifth-season anniversary concert that was postponed due to COVID-19 in May 2020, titled “The Gift to Sing.”
The 16-member group will sing music from the Renaissance through contemporary composers Morten Lauridsen and Eric Whitacre, as well as an arrangement of James Taylor’s “That Lonesome Road.” The concert will also feature traditional hymns such as “When peace like a river” and “Hark, I hear the harps eternal.” A Ukrainian “Alleluia,” “Oba Se Je” from Nigeria, and Scottish traditional songs “Loch Lomond” and “Parting Glass” are some of the works from around the world.
A featured composition is the source of the concert’s title, “The Gift to Sing,” which The Open Fifths commissioned by nationally known choral composer Lee Dengler, who also sings in the group.
Tickets are available in person and online at the Goshen College Box Office, https://goshen.universitytickets.com. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/theopenfifths.
SUNDAY
8 p.m.
Gordon Lightfoot
Furth Center at Trine University
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
Folk singer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Furth Center at Trine University. Tickets are available for $45 to $70 at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on the Ryan Concert Hall stage, with doors to the Furth Center opening one hour prior. For more information on concerts and other events at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
May 26
5:30 p.m.
Rubber Ducky Derby
Elkhart Riverwalk
All duckies entered into the Ducky Derby are $20 each. Each purchase is numbered and will match a corresponding numbered ducky, which will be entered into The Ducky Derby in a race. All Duckies will be dropped simultaneously into the Elkhart River and float toward the finish line. Prizes will be awarded to the Duckies that take first, second and third place. Contestants do not need to be present to win.
The first-place prize is $1,000 and the 2022 Ducky Derby Trophy. The second-place prize is an “I Heart Elkhart” Package worth $500. The third-place prize is a gift card for dinner at a downtown restaurant and four tickets to “Something Rotten” which airs July 15-17.
May 27
7 p.m.
Anna P.S.
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Anna P.S. will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the third installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
May 28
9 p.m.
Rick Springfield
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Rick Springfield is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.” Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at fourwindscasino.com.
Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
June 3
7 p.m.
Tumbleweed Jumpers
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Tumbleweed Jumpers will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the fourth installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
June 7
6-9 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
Elkhart Civic Theatre is bringing singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer to the Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Newcomer has come a long way since her childhood in Elkhart. The recording artist, poet, author, and educator has been described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe and one who “asks all the right questions” by Rolling Stone Magazine. The Austin Statesman has declared Carrie’s low and melodious voice “as rich as Godiva chocolate.”
Carrie’s first musical, "Betty's Diner: The Musical," was produced in 2015 by her alma mater, Purdue University. As an undergrad, she also attended Ball State University and Goshen College, which awarded Carrie an honorary degree in Music for Social Change. In 2019, she received The Shalem Institutesʼs Contemplative Voices Award.
Tickets are $27 per person. Seating under the tent is limited. Attendees should take their own chair. Purchase tickets online or call 574-848-4116.
June 3
7 p.m.
High Gravity
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
High Gravity will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the fifth installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels will be the featured food vendor for this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.