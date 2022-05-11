Free Movie
7 p.m.
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St., Goshen
The Goshen Theater will host a free screening of “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Donations are welcome at the door.
Zach Dubois
7 p.m.
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Zach DuBois and his band will perform live on EPL’s downtown branch roof as part of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels will be the featured food vendor at this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
”Arsenic and Old Lace”
Bristol Opera House
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Arsenic and Old Lace” play centers around two Brooklyn spinsters, Martha and Abby Brewster, who run a Brooklyn rooming house where they take pity on the lonely gentlemen who come looking for a room, and put them out of their miseries with glasses of poisoned elderberry wine, according to information provided by Elkhart Civic Theatre.
Their nephew Mortimer is a drama critic who discovers their activity by accident, the release reads. Mortimer’s harmless brother Teddy believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt as he buries his aunts’ guests in the basement. When their homicidal brother Jonathan arrives with his own dead body, and a doofus cop by the name of O’Hara who dreams of being a playwright, tries to sell his bad play to Mortimer, it becomes obvious that just about everyone in the Brewster house is off their rocker.
It is a period piece set in the early 1940s. The movie, starring Cary Grant, is largely faithful to the play, although there are some significant changes, in particular to the ending. For more information, call Elkhart Civic Theatre at 574-848-5853.
“The Lonesome West”
South Bend Civic Theatre
403 N. Main St.
South Bend Civic Theatre presents “The Lonesome West” from this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and May 20-22.
Two brothers plus one inheritance equals lots of misbehaving. In this dark Irish comedy written by the Academy Award-winning writer/director Martin McDonagh, two brothers in rural Ireland squabble over the inheritance left by their recently deceased father, according to information provided by the theater group. Also, there’s a rumor in town that one of them may have murdered the father over a haircut-related insult. The local parish priest and a young girl from the community, also their bootleg whiskey supplier, attempt to keep the brothers from quarreling with hilarious results.
This fully staged production will be presented along with several staged readings of McDonagh’s connected plays.
“The Lonesome West” will be performed at the Warner Studio at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and May 20 and 21 and early shows at 2 p.m. Sunday and May 22. Tickets can be purchased for $27-$32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
SATURDAY
“Black Like Me” Panel
10 a.m.
Roosevelt Center
215 E. Indiana Ave., Elkhart
The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo has compiled a panel of some of the most successful African Americans in the area to talk about how education and proper planning can lead to success.
The panel will consist of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Elkhart’s first African American mayor; Kimberly Walker McCloud, Community Home Lending adviser at Chase Bank; Rodney Dale, assistant fire chief at Elkhart Fire Department; Levon Johnson, CEO of Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce; Joe Jordan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club in Fort Wayne; Shawn Henderson, principal of South Bend Riley High School; Rinzer Williams III, attorney and board chairman of Indiana Black Expo; Shannon A Buari, attorney at the law office of AAK Law; Levon Whitaker, news anchor at ABC 57; Theo Randall, PhD, MPH at Indiana University South Bend; and Terry Whitt Bailey, former CEO of the Madam Walker Theater and current vide president and chief program officer at Center for Leadership Development.
The event is free to the public and tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAYMotorcycle & Car Show
4 – 8 p.m.
2901 Edwardsburg Ave., Elkhart
There will be a Motorcycle & Car Show on Saturday afternoon. Entry for vehicles and bikes participating in the show is $5.
Entry into the show for visitors is free. There will be an awards presentation, food, drinks, and a bouncy house for children.
Food, drinks and bouncy house times may be purchased through ticket sales on site.
For more information, call 574-536-8300.
SATURDAYThe Redeemed Quartet
6:30 p.m.
Millersburg Elementary-Middle School
203 E. Main St.
The Redeemed Quartet is made up of two sets of brothers who have been singing together since 2014. Songs include timeless hymns and gospel classics, as well as their own compositions. The Redeemed Quartet has a large internet following with their music videos on YouTube.
Admission is free, but an offering will be taken to benefit Kids 4 Christ, an outreach of the Clinton Benton Jackson Christian Education Association.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Light concessions and CDs of the quartet will be available.
SUNDAY“Spaces” world premiere
3 p.m.
Manchester University Cordier Auditorium
604 E. College Ave., North Manchester
The concertino for viola, “Spaces,” with chamber orchestra and harp was written by Manchester Symphony Orchestra Conductor Debra Lynn for symphony guest artist Derek Reeves, violist.
The symphony concert is 3 p.m. in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus.
Tickets are $15. Admission is free for those 18 and younger, and Manchester University students and employees. Tickets are available at www.manchestersymphonyorchestra.org. They can also be purchased at the door.
SUNDAY4 p.m.
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart.
The Elkhart County Symphony explores “New Directions, New Possibilities” onstage alongside the rock and roots musical stylings of The Tumbleweed Jumpers at The Lerner Theatre at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The symphony’s high-energy collaboration with Goshen’s perennial dance-rock experience, The Tumbleweed Jumpers, will be a part of this season’s finale concert, “New Directions, New Possibilities.” The program also includes the first movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and the towering, contemporary classic, “The Pines of Rome,” by Ottorino Respighi.
Ticketholders are invited to attend a free talk immediately preceding the concert by Music Director Soo Han at 3 p.m. in the Cittadine Room of The Lerner Theatre. A member of The Tumbleweed Jumpers will join Maestro Han for his final, behind-the-music talk of the season.
Tickets for “New Directions, New Possibilities” are priced from $14 to $35 and are available online now or by calling The Lerner Theatre box office at 574-293-4469.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY7 p.m.
Auditions for “Into the Woods”
Bristol Opera House
210 E. Vistula St.
Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Elkhart Civic Theatre in Bristol. The production will be directed by Brock Butler with music director Roy Bronkema and assistant director/choreographer Callie Lorenz. The production will be performed July 22, 23, 24, 29, and 30 at the Bristol Opera House.
Auditioners should provide a complete list of schedule conflicts for May 17-July 30.
May 197 p.m.
Fischoff Soiree
Ruthmere Game Room
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
The third installment of the Ruthmere’s Spring Concert Series will feature the contestants of the Fischoff Soiree. The Fischoff is the nation’s largest chamber music competition bringing together young musicians from across the country and around the world. The 49th Annual Fischoff Competition will take place on May 20-22 at the University of Notre Dame, but Ruthmere concert-goers will see them ahead of time.
The Monterey Piano Trio from Los Angeles consists of Connie Kim-Sheng (piano), Strauss Shi (violin) and Bennie Fried (cello). Single concert non-members are $40 per seat. Single concert Ruthmere members get tickets at a discounted price of $25 per seat.
For more information or to make reservations, call Ruthmere at 574-264-0330, ext. 104. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
May 207 p.m.
Darryl Buchanan’s Soul and Motown AllStars
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Darryl Buchanan and his band will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the second installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
That Guy’s Ribs will be the featured food vendor for this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
May 211 p.m.
”Downton Abbey: A New Era”
Ruthmere and AMC Theater
2701 Cassopolis St., Elkhart
The public is invited to join Ruthmere staff in celebrating the premiere of sequel film to the popular historical drama “Downton Abbey.” The film will hit theaters on May 20.
Ruthmere, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, will host a pre-party reception at 1 p.m. with a buffet, champagne toast, and a game or two to prepare guests for the movie. Afterward, Ruthmere has booked an entire auditorium at the AMC Classic 14, 2701 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, to view the new film. The matinee is scheduled for 3 p.m. Guests may also choose to dress in 1920s attire.
Seating for the pre-party and movie is limited to 50 people and tickets are $30. There are an additional 40 seats for just the movie, available for $7 each. All tickets are sold on a strict first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to groups of five people to ensure that everyone has an equal chance Tickets may be reserved at www.ruthmere.org, or by calling 574-264-0330.
May 22
8 p.m.
Gordon Lightfoot
Furth Center at Trine University
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
Tickets are available for $45 to $70 at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on the Ryan Concert Hall stage, with doors to the Furth Center opening one hour prior. For more information on concerts and other events at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
May 277 p.m.
Anna P.S.
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Anna P.S. will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the third installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merchandise to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
May 289 p.m.
Rick Springfield
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Rick Springfield is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.” Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at fourwindscasino.com. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
June 37 p.m.
Tumbleweed Jumpers
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Tumbleweed Jumpers will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the fourth installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.