TODAY
Celebrate a World of Flavors
3-4 p.m.
Zoom meeting
Learn ways to celebrate a world of flavors and how to personalize plates to include foods from other cultures. Participants can also learn to make informed food choices and develop healthful eating habits.
FRIDAY
"Into the Woods"
7:30 p.m.
The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart
This story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Tickets for the Premiere Arts production of “Into the Woods” are available at the Lerner Theatre Box Office by calling 574-293-4469.
'25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Goshen College Umble Center, 1700 S. Main St.
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" won a Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book. Goshen College provided a synopsis of the production: "An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming 'ding' of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box."
Music Theater International rates this musical PG-13 for a few profanities and a song in which a boy worries that the onset of puberty, a new crush, and an embarrassing anatomical dilemma is wrecking his ability to concentrate. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.
SATURDAY
Goshen Painters Guild Spring Class: Coffee and Canvas
1-4 p.m.
Goshen Painter's Guild, 212 W. Washington St. #16
Spring 2022 painting classes and all-day Saturday workshops for adults 18 and over resume at the Painters’ Guild. Four visiting artists and two guild professionals will teach classes in March, April and May suitable for skill levels ranging from beginning to advanced. Visiting artist K.T. Schindler will offer “Coffee and Canvas” this Saturday. With her instruction and guidance, everyone will paint the same subject using acrylics in a relaxed, friendly gathering at the guild. This offering is suitable for beginners as well as experienced painters. The tuition for this session, including coffee or tea and light refreshments, is $45. Visit www.goshenpaintersguild.org/classes-work to register and see the full list of course offerings.
Oscar-Nominated Shorts
2 and 5 p.m Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St.
Art House will provide multiple screenings of all three Oscar-nominated shorts at The Goshen Theater.
Tickets are $10 per screening or $25 for a three-block pass. Tickets are only available at the door.
Shorts to be aired are: 2 p.m. Saturday, Live-Action Shorts (Rated R); 5 p.m. Saturday, Documentary Shorts (Rated R); and 2 p.m. Sunday, Animated Shorts (Rated R).
SUNDAY
New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games
4 p.m.
Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Concert pianist and Elkhart native Nicholas Roth returns home to perform with the Elkhart County Symphony at the Lerner Theatre as part of “New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games,” the symphony’s next concert Sunday.
The concert will include “Video Games Live Suite,” a compilation of memorable scores behind the onscreen action of titles such as “Halo” and “World of Warcraft.” Tickets for “New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games” are available online now, ranging from $14 to $35. They may also be purchased through the Lerner Theatre box office by calling 574-293-4469. Ticketholders are also invited to attend a talk immediately preceding the concert at 3 p.m. by Music Director Soo Han in the Cittadine Room of The Lerner Theatre.
APRIL 2
American Composers
7:30 p.m.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra, 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s American Composers concert will feature the works of African American composers. This is the fourth concert in the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series.
For more information or to purchase tickets online visit www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony. Tickets can also be purchased at the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 574-235-9190 by 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
APRIL 5
"The Price of Shame"
7:30 p.m. April 5
Purdue Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall, Rhinehart Music Center, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne
Nearly a quarter century ago, Monica Lewinsky unwittingly became a household name and victim of public persecution and bullying. Lewinsky has since become a social activist in the battle against online harassment — advocating for a safer social media environment. The Omnibus series will welcome Lewinsky in April to present “The Price of Shame” at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall in Rhinehart Music Center on 7:30 p.m. April 5. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets will be available online through the university’s ticketing platform beginning at noon Tuesday and in person at the Schatzlein Box Office starting at 1:30 p.m. There is a two-ticket limit per person for this presentation. To guarantee a seat, the free tickets may be reserved in advance on a first-come, first-served basis. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders. All tickets reserved online will automatically be emailed to patrons and can be printed at their convenience. Digital tickets accessible via smartphone are another option to help avoid standing in line at the box office on the night of the show. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation at the Schatzlein Box Office.
APRIL 10
Harlem Quartet
4 p.m. April 10
O'Neill Hall of Music, Notre Dame
Grammy-winning Harlem Quartet navigates classical music’s European tradition by immersing audiences in repertoire by underrepresented composers. Founded in 2006 with Black and Latinx string players awarded as Sphinx Competition first-place laureates, the quartet notes performances with distinguished artists in many genres like Paquito D’Rivera, Chick Corea, Itzhak Perlman and Jeremy Denk. Harlem Quartet performs a jazz-inflected program.
The ensemble includes violinists Melissa White and Ilmar Gavilán, who left Cuba at age 14 and co-founded Harlem Quartet, violist Jaime Amador, and cellist Felix Umansky. Umansky is no stranger to the University of Notre Dame — he was a member of the 2009 Fischoff Competition grand prize-winning Linden Quartet, performing that year on the center’s Presenting Series.
Single tickets are on sale for $32 regular or $15 for students at performingarts.nd.edu. For more information, visit or call the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 574-631-2800.
