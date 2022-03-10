Book & Beer
7-8:30 tonight
Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St.
The nonfiction book club, Book & Beer, will meet at Goshen Brewing Co. at 7 tonight. Join the discussion of “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake,” by Tiya Miles.
Book & Beer reads nonfiction works including history, biography, memoir and more. They meet at Goshen Brewing Co. every second Thursday of the month. The book club is co-sponsored by the Goshen Brewing Co. and Fables Book Store. To sign up for the free club, visit the link: https://bookclubs.com/clubs/5964136/join/702dd6
‘Lilo & Stitch’
7 p.m. Friday
Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St.
The Goshen Theater will present “Lilo & Stitch” at 7 p.m. Friday. The movie features a tale of a young girl’s close encounter with the galaxy’s most wanted extraterrestrial. Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a small ugly “dog,” whom she names Stitch. Stitch would be the perfect pet if he weren’t in reality a genetic experiment who has escaped from an alien planet and crash-landed on Earth. Through her love, faith and unwavering belief in “ohana,” the Hawaiian concept of family, Lilo helps unlock Stitch’s heart and gives him the ability to care for someone else.
The program is free to the public; however, donations are welcome at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and concession stand will be open, COVID permitting. The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Natalie McMaster & Donnell Leahy
7:30 p.m. Friday
Goshen College’s Sauder Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
Natalie McMaster & Donnell Leahy will perform at Goshen College’s Sauder Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A fierce Celtic fiddling duo, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy command the stage with an explosive celebration of raw energy and passion that infuses their traditional heritage with their taste for the contemporary, according to information provided by GC. Tickets range from $25-$40 and are available at the Sauder Hall Box Office by phone at 574- 535-7566. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of concert is required for entrance to the venue and facemasks must be worn indoors at all times regardless of vaccination status.
DIY Watercolor Bookmarks
10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday
The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., Goshen
The public is invited to create bookmarks with the dual tip TomBow markers.
The fee is $5 per two bookmarks.
Light Rain by the Fort Wayne Ballet
2 and 7 p.m. Saturday
Arts United Center, 303 Main St., Fort Wayne
As their season ends, the Fort Wayne Ballet celebrates 65 years of dance with a compilation of unique works of art, combining music and physical expression.
This season’s featured celebration piece is audience favorite, Gerald Arpino’s “Light Rain” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arts United Center.
