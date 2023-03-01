March 1 -3
7:30 p.m.
Romeo and Juliet
Washington Hall
100 Washington Hall, Notre Dame
Presented by Shakespeare at Notre Dame, Romeo and Juliet will bring actors from The London Stage to Notre’ Dame’s historic Washington Hall for limited number of performances.
The passion of youthful love is never more vivid than in Romeo and Juliet, arguably Shakespeare’s most beloved and well-known work. Alternating between laugh-out-loud comedy, exuberant romance, and wrenching tragedy, Romeo and Juliet features Shakespeare’s greatest romantic pairing: a star-crossed duo whose passion careens into disaster. Populated with immortal characters, high drama, and Shakespeare’s most famed passages, Romeo and Juliet is as powerful as ever.
Actors From The London Stage, the globally celebrated five-actor touring company, returns with a fresh new staging of Shakespeare’s immortal tale. With each actor portraying multiple roles, Romeo and Juliet is a stirring, engaging, and moving night of theatre.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://performingarts.nd.edu/event/15162/romeo-and-juliet-aftls-spring-2023/
March 1 - 26
Exhibitions by Samara Dulik & Kim Marcadis
Lakeland Art Center & Gallery
302 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw
Through much of March, the artwork of Samara Dulik and Kim Marcadis will be on display at the Lakeland Art Center & Gallery.
Dulik is a self-taught artist working primarily in acrylics, spray paints, inks, Posca pens, and finger paints. Using bold color and whimsy, Dulik highlights color through Graffitism.
Marcadis is a potter hailing from North Webster. Her functional pottery features loads of color and texture, inspired by nature. Her work can also be viewed at her gallery and studio in North Webster.
The exhibit is on display 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays March 1-26.
March 2
12:15 - 1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Film
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St.
Join the Midwest Museum of American Art for their new Winter film series looking at different topics in the contemporary art world of today.
Admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
Noon Time Talk/Film takeplace at the Midwest Museum of American Art every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.mmidwestmuseum.us or call 574-293-6660.
March 2
4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Gallery Talks for Teachers
The History Museum
808 W. Washington St.
The The History Museum’s month Gallery Talks for Teachers provided information about the museum’s educational offerings for students. Teachers can learn about “Kidsfirst: The Past through Play” and take a brief tour of “Kidsfirst,” the area of the museum especially for children through third grade.
Each visit will provide a certificate of completion for two PGP points, and teachers will receive corresponding curriculum materials. The event is free and complimentary wine will be offered.
To register, contact Director of Education Stephanie McCune-Bell at smccunebell@historymuseumsb or call 574-235-9664 x241.
March 3 - 12
Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr.
South Bend Civic Theatre
403 N. Main St., South Bend
Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store. The family-friendly show will feature over 60 local students and sign language interpretation by Community Services with All Deaf performance provided on Saturday, March 11.
Performances will take place at the Wilson Auditorium inside the South Bend Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11; and at 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets range from $28-$33 and can be purchase at http://sbct/ or through the box office by calling 574-234-1112.
March 3 - 19
Shrek The Musical
Wilson Auditorium
403 N. Main St., South Bend
Based on the Dreamworks animated film, join Shrek and Donkey as they journey to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, and also save all the storybook characters banished to Shrek’s swamp by Lord Farkuad.
Tickets are available online at www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
March 4
1 - 5 p.m.
Indiana Community Theatre Association’s State Festival
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Goshen Theater will be hosting two companies will be competing: South Bend Civic Theater and Kokomo Civic Theater. Each company will present an hour-long presentation of a production that they have produced at their respective theaters.
South Bend Civid Theater will present The Outsiders, and Kokomo Civic Theater will present Silent Sky.
To purchase tickets, visit https://our.show/icta2023.
March 4
7:30 p.m.
Kayhan Kalhor
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The South Bend Sympony Orchestra will welcome internationally acclaimed virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor at the Morris for Kalhor + Brahms. The third performance of the Jack M. Champagne Masterworks Series, the unique combination pairs the sounds of Silkroad Ensemble member Kalhor with Brahms’ luxuriant Symphony No. 2.
Tickets are available at the Morris Center Box office by calling 574-235-9190 between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday or online at www.morriscenter.org
March 4 and 5
10 a.m.
Hall of Heroes Comic Con
Northern Indiana Events Center
21565 Executive Parkway
Celebrating six years, the Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to Elkhart the first weekend in March with nearly 100 vendors and regional artists selling comics, toys artwork and more.
This year’s celebrity guests are Lou Ferrigno, Reb Brown, Johnny Yong Bosch, DAvid Barclay, Jim Shooter, and Tom Cook.
Cosplay groups including Star Wars, Star Trek and others will be set up and traveling the space. There will also be a cosplay contest for both adults and children. There will also be a special cosplay area for children to create their own costumes.
VIP Adult tickets are $50 for those 13 and up. VIP Youth tickets are $35 for those 3-12. Two-day admission is $40 for adults, and $24 for youth. Single day tickers are $24 for adults, and $15 for youth.
For more information, visit www.hohcomiccon.org
March 4 and 5
10 a.m.
For The Love Of Art
Century Center
120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Over 40 artists from throughout the region will present at an indoor art fair by Kozmo Events from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. March 4, and from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 5. There will be art, music, food, and prizes.
Live music for Saturday will be Jake Michael, Marco Villreal, and Southside Denny Snyder. On Sunday, Imphormal and Sand Rabbits will perform.
Artists include Sandro Akhvlediani, Norah Ruth Amstutz, Marco Bautista, Jill Bontrager, Jim Brabec, Ed Bratton, Amy Butts, Ron Campbell, Cindy Bella Cummings, Dorothy Jean Carter, Janice Czerwinski, Mark Daniels, Trevor Daugherty, Diane Reader Dorn, Elizabeth Dreitzler, Daniel Driggs, Kent Epler, Carlos Estrada, Carol Estes, Kandy Grady, Amy Green Clare Hagan, Gloria Kirk-Hanna, Ruby Ballard-Harris, Rebecca Hungerford, Woody Jacobs, Edd Johannemann, Jim Kalka, Lori Kammeraad, Ann Klem, Cammy Laffer, Joy Lait, Kimberly Lichty, Sunday Majaha, Dawn Miller, Marcy Mitchell, Damen Mroczek, William Nardin, Sue Rosengard, Jill Scales, Melvina Stemley, Michele Strotman, Angie Thieszen, Don Widmer, Rosemary Wilhem, and Martha Winenger.
The fair is presented in memory of John “Brabant-Lenting,” a mixed media and oil acrylic artist who passed away Dec. 26, 2021.
A pass for the weekend fair is $10, and children 12 and under are free.
March 5
7:30 p.m.
The Kingdom Choir
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
London’s Kingdom Choir is best known for their show-stopping performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The group’s performance of Stand By Me, seen by a global audience of over two billion, instantly catapulted the choir to worldwide fame. Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.