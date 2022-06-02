June 3
7 p.m.
Tumbleweed Jumpers
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Tumbleweed Jumpers will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the fourth installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
June 7
6-9 p.m.
Carrie Newcomer
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
Elkhart Civic Theatre is bringing singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer to the Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Newcomer has come a long way since her childhood in Elkhart. The recording artist, poet, author, and educator has been described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe and one who “asks all the right questions” by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Carrie’s first musical, "Betty's Diner: The Musical," was produced in 2015 by her alma mater, Purdue University. As an undergrad, she also attended Ball State University and Goshen College, which awarded Carrie an honorary degree in Music for Social Change. In 2019, she received The Shalem Institutesʼs Contemplative Voices Award.
Tickets are $27 per person. Tent seating is limited. Lawn seating is "bring your own chair." Purchase tickets online or call 574-848-4116.
June 10
7 p.m.
High Gravity
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
High Gravity will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the fifth installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merchandise to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels will be the featured food vendor for this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
June 12
2 – 4 p.m.
“Tea with Alice: An Alice in Wonderland Tea”
Ruthmere Museum
302 E. Bearsley Ave., Elkhart
Weather permitting, guests will take tea in Ruthmere’s gardens, play flamingo croquet, and enjoy afternoon tea foods. Ruthmere will also feature crafts, host a game or two, and lay out quilts around the gardens where guests can read "Alice" in the sunshine.
Beloved characters will also be on site to answer questions. No question is too nonsensical. Wonderland costumes are welcome, and there will be a prize for best outfit.
Tickets are $30 for adults, and $25 for members, $15 for youth age 4-18. Reservations are required with advance purchase. In the case of rain, Tea with Alice will take place in Ruthmere’s Game Room.
The registration deadline is Sunday. Register online at Ruthmere.org or call 574-264-0330.
June 12
2:30 p.m.
New Horizons Band
McNaughton Park Band Shell
701 Arcade Ave., Elkhart
The New Horizons Band of Elkhart will present their summertime concert "A Calico Salad with a Touch of Jazz.”
The public is invited to attend this free concert featuring a variety of music from "A Beatles Medley" to "In the Mood" to tunes from the popular Broadway show "Oklahoma."
The approximately 45 members of the New Horizons Band of Elkhart are senior citizens who played an instrument in their high school band and are now once again enjoying playing their instrument in the New Horizons Band.
June 16
7 – 8 p.m.
Truth in Jazz Big Band
Wellfield Botanic Garden
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
In partnership with the Elkhart Jazz Festival, Wellfield Botanic Garden starts their Groovin’ in the Garden series with David Hilliker Quartet at 7 p.m., followed by Chicago-based Rica Obsesion until 10 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Wellfield Botanic Garden website: https://wellfieldgardens.org or at the gate. Admission is also included with proof of purchase to the Elkhart Jazz Festival.
June 16-19
Elkhart Jazz Festival
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart.
The weekend long festival begins with the Truth in Jazz concert on Thursday night.
On Friday, June 17, the Lerner Theatre will welcome Gunhild Carling and the Queen’s Cartoonists. Tickets for this concert are sold separately on the Friday Day Pass. The Andy Brown Trio, Couch, Jazmin Ghent, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Nia Quintet and more will also perform throughout the day.
On Saturday, June 18, Elkhart Jazz Festival welcomes Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers headlining the Lerner Theatre stage. Tickets for this concert are sold separately on the Saturday Day Pass. Other artists performing Saturday include regulars like Dave Bennett, Kris Brownlee, and Paul Decker. Local high school jazz students will perform in the morning.
On Sunday, there will be a concert by the United States Air Force Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble in the Lerner Theatre at 3 p.m. Starting at 11 a.m, the Yellow Creek Jazz Project, Christopher Lucas Wilson Trio, and the Notre Dame Faculty Jazz Trio among others will perform throughout the day. River Oaks Community Church will be on the main outdoor stage at Central Green at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets begin at $15. To learn more, to see the complete musician line-up and schedule, and to purchase ticket passes, go online to www.elkhartjazzfestival.com Tickets may also be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office. For ticket information, contact the Lerner box office at 574-293-4469 For festival information, contact Elkhart Festivals Inc. at 574-218-6477
June 17
10 p.m.
LowDown Brass Band
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
LowDown Brass Band is the next step in jazz – hip hop meets horns and funk. The band hails from Chicago to close out the spring Curbside Concerts series on the Elkhart Public Library’s downtown roof.
This Elkhart Jazz Festival afterparty has a special 10 p.m. start time.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
That Guy’s Ribs will be the featured food vendor for this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 9:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
June 18
1 and 8 p.m.
Oak Ridge Boys
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their string of hits includes the pop chart-topper “Elvira,” as well as “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes,” “Fancy Free,” “Y'all Come Back Saloon,” and many others. They've scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum albums, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.
The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have garnered a host of industry and fan accolades including Grammy, Dove, ACM, and CMA awards. In 2008 they were awarded the coveted Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award. October 25, 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys were honored with induction into the esteemed and elite Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tickets range from $24.95 - 69.95. Purchase tickets at www.thebluegate.com.