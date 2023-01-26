Jan. 27 and 28
South Bend Lyric Opera: The Gift
IUSB’s Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall
1825 Northside Blvd., South Bend
The South Bend Lyric Opera will take the stage for its second production of the 2022-2023 season. “The Gift” is a new, contemporary opera, performed in English, by composure Paul Herman, and is a modern retelling of O. Henry’s “Gift of the Magi.” It recounts the story of two young lovers struggling with an uncertain future, whose unfailing commitment to eachother inevitably wins the approval of her father and reminds of the importance of unconditional love and the warmth of common connections.
Lead roles will be played by Bradyn Debysingh (“boy”), with a double casting of “girl,” played by Hammen and Victoria Schemenauer. Supporting roles of the “mother” will be played by a double cast of Eleni Taluzek and Emily Sullivan, and the “father” will be played by Shayne Piles. Performers will be accompanied by local orchestra Ensemble Concept/21, conducted by Juan-Carlos Alarcon.
Tickets are available online at southbendlyricopera.square.site for $40, or $20 for students with ID at the door. For more information, visit www.southbendlyricopera.org/the-gift.
Feb. 1-28
Boys & Girls Club Art Show
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Visit the Goshen Theater lobby throughout February to see the artistry of the Boys & Girls Club.
Stop by during upcoming events or regular box office hours to view the show. Box office hours at noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Feb. 2
12:15-1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Talk: Doug Witmer
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St.
Philadelphia-based artist Doug Witmer will talk about his color field paintings, his music, his artistic influences and his life.
Noon Time Talk admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
Noon Time Talk/Film takes place at the Midwest Museum of American Art every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.mmidwestmuseum.us or call 574-293-6660.
Feb. 3-5
Fiddler on the Roof
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The American Theatre guild will present Fiddler on the Roof, as part of its Broadway in South Bend Series. Performances will be 8 p.m. Feb. 3, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 4, and 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwayinsouthbend.com or www.morriscenter.org, in-person at the Morris, or by calling 574-235-9190.
Feb. 4
7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Chris Thile
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
A MacArthur Fellow and GRAMMY Award-winning mandolinist, singer and songwriter, Chris Thile is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite "Live from Here with Chris Thile" (formerly known as "A Prairie Home Companion").
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Feb. 5
4 p.m.
Concord to perform with Elkhart County Symphony
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
The Elkhart County Symphony will continue it’s celebrating of 75 years at the Lerner Theatre with Elkhart County Symphony Legends.
This concert will honor the life and legacy of Executive Director Susan Ellington, who was a mainstay at the symphony but also a music educator at Goshen High School. To celebrate Ellington’s deduction to student musicians, the concert will feature Concord High School’s orchestra in a side-by-side performance of Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter” from the Planets together with the symphony.
The third installment of the seventh anniversary season of the symphony will also feature a history of the Elkhart County Symphony written by Trevor Wendzonka.
Tickets may be purchased at the Lerner box office, by calling 574-293-4469, or at the symphony’s webpage at www.elkhartsymphony.org.
Feb. 7
8 p.m.
An Evening with Lotus
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
91.1 The Globe Radio and Goshen Arts and Events presents “An Evening with Lotus” at the Miller Auditorium. The one-of-akind- homecoming concert will feature Lotus, in the town where it all started in 1998.
Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be two sets. Advanced tickets are $30 per person or $35 at the door. Bar and concessions will be available for purchase. Call the Goshen Theater box office for more information at 574-312-3701, or email boxoffice@goshentheater.org.
Feb. 9
12:15 - 1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Film
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St.
The public is invited to join the Midwest Museum of American Art for its new winter film series looking at different topics in the contemporary art world of today.
Admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
Noon Time Talk/Film takes place at the Midwest Museum of American Art every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.mmidwestmuseum.us or call 574-293-6660.
Feb. 10
7 p.m.
Free Movie Night: The Princess and the Frog
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Boys & Girls Club will partner with the Goshen Theater to present Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” as a part of the theater’s monthly free movie night.
Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika None Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by the evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana, thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.
The film is rated G and has a runtime of one hour and 37 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are suggested. Seating is limited.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Boys & Girls Club Art Show installations will be on display for viewing. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.goshentheater.com.
Feb. 10-18
Present Laughter
Warner Studio Theatre
403 N. Main St., South Bend
Noel Coward’s "Present Laughter" follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego, and libido, the theater’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingenues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts, and unexpected twists.
For tickets, visit www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
Feb. 16
12:15 - 1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Talk: Ramiro Rodriguez
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St.
Artist and printmaker and chief preparator at the Snite Museum of Art Ramiro Rodriguez will discuss his work and his commentary from a Latin perspective. The artist is married to Laurie Roussea, who will also speak later in the Noon Time Talk Series.
Noon Time Talk admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
Noon Time Talk/Film takes place at the Midwest Museum of American Art every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.mmidwestmuseum.us or call 574-293-6660.
Feb. 17
7:30 p.m.
Tracy Lawrence
The Lerner
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
One of country music’s truest traditionalists celebrating 30 years in the industry, Tracy Lawrence will take the stage at The Lerner Theatre on Feb. 17. With 18 number one songs, and more than 13 million albums sold, Lawrence has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations and a Grammy nomination.
Tickets range from $44 - $80 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Feb. 18
7 p.m.
GTDC Acting Showcase
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Students of the Goshen Theater Drama Club will take the stage to show off their hard work over the past five weeks in their monologue and scene study class.
Tickets for the performance are $5 each.
Contact the Goshen Theater box office at 574-312-3701 or by emailing boxoffice@goshentheater.org for more information or to purchase tickets.