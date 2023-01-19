Jan. 20, 21, 22
Harriet the Spy
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, “Harriet the Spy” tells the story of the child of well-to-do socialites and the spy who observes friends and neighbors, writing about them in her notebook. When Harriet the Spy’s notebook is discovered and her blunt, mean observations are uncovered, friends and classmates aren’t happy.
The drama is rated G. It is a youth show.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Jan. 21
7:30 p.m.
An evening with Ira Glass: “Seven Things I’ve Learned”
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Ira Glass is the host and creator of the popular public radio program This American Life, which is heard each week by over 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcast since its beginnings in 1995. Under Glass’s editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jan. 27 and 28
South Bend Lyric Opera: The Gift
IUSB’s Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall
1825 Northside Blvd., South Bend
The South Bend Lyric Opera will take the stage for its second production of the 2022-2023 season. “The Gift” is a new, contemporary opera, performed in English, by composure Paul Herman, and is a modern retelling of O. Henry’s “Gift of the Magi.” It recounts the story of two young lovers struggling with an uncertain future, whose unfailing commitment to each other inevitably wins the approval of her father and reminds of the importance of unconditional love and the warmth of common connections.
Lead roles will be played by Bradyn Debysingh (“boy”), with a double casting of “girl,” played by Hammen and Victoria Schemenauer. Supporting roles of the “mother” will be played by a double cast of Eleni Taluzek and Emily Sullivan, and the “father” will be played by Shayne Piles. Performers will be accompanied by local orchestra Ensemble Concept/21, conducted by Juan-Carlos Alarcon.
Tickets are available online at southbendlyricopera.square.site for $40, or $20 for students with ID at the door. For more information, visit www.southbendlyricopera.org/the-gift.
Feb. 3 - 5
Fiddler on the Roof
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The American Theatre guild will present "Fiddler on the Roof" as part of its Broadway in South Bend Series. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; at 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 4; and 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.
The cast features Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, GraceAnn Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwayinsouthbend.com or www.morriscenter.org, in-person at the Morris, or by calling 574-235-9190.
Feb. 4
7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Chris Thile
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
A MacArthur Fellow and GRAMMY Award-winning mandolinist, singer and songwriter, Chris Thile is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite "Live from Here with Chris Thile" (formerly known as "A Prairie Home Companion").
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Feb. 10-18
Present Laughter
Warner Studio Theatre
403 N. Main St., South Bend
Noel Coward’s "Present Laughter" follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego, and libido, the theater’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingenues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.
For tickets, visit www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
Feb. 17
7:30 p.m.
Tracy Lawrence
The Lerner
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
One of country music’s truest traditionalists celebrating 30 years in the industry, Tracy Lawrence will take the stage at The Lerner Theatre on Feb. 17. With 18 Number One songs, and more than 13 million albums sold, Lawrence has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations and a Grammy nomination.
Tickets range from $44 - $80 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Feb. 24, 25, 25, and March 3, 4, 5
Murder on the Orient Express
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Dame Agatha Christie’s celebrated novel comes to life in Ken Ludwig’s drama, “Murder on the Orient Express.” Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By morning, the luxurious train is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon has been stabbed to death, the compartment door locked from inside. Trapped together on the train with a killer, the passengers rely upon detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.