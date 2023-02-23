Feb. 1 - 28
Boys & Girls Club Art Show
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St., Goshen
Visit the Goshen Theater lobby throughout February to see the artistry of the Boys & Girls Club.
Stop by during upcoming events or regular box office hours to view the show. Box office hours at noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Feb. 23
12:15-1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Film
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St., Elkhart
The public is invited to join the Midwest Museum of American Art for its new Winter film series looking at different topics in the contemporary art world of today.
Admission is $5 per session, or free for museum members and donors.
Noon Time Talk/Film will take place at the Midwest Museum of American Art every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.mmidwestmuseum.us or call 574-293-6660.
Feb. 23
7 p.m.
Best of the Fest
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St., Goshen
Get a sneak peek at the Riverbend Film Festival and enjoy some of the best films from past festivals.
There will be complimentary snacks and a cash bar.
Email rbff@eyedart.com with any questions.
For more information, visit www.riverbendfilmfest.com.
Feb. 24, 25, 25, and March 3, 4, 5
Murder on the Orient Express
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Dame Agatha’s celebrated novel comes to life in Ken Ludwig’s drama, “Murder on the Orient Express.” Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By morning, the luxurious train is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon has been stabbed to death, the compartment door locked from inside. Trapped together on the train with a killer, the passengers rely upon detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
March 1
1:30 p.m.
The History of Local Theaters
The History Museum
808 W. Washington St. South Bend
Learn about some local institutions for the theatrical from vaudeville to movie theaters with costume shop manager for the Casaday Costume Company Greta Fisher during The History Museum’s Insights in History monthly series.
Admission is $3 per person and reservations are required by Feb. 27. Insights in History is sponsored by THK Law, LLP.
For more information, contact the museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumsb.org.
March 1 -3
7:30 p.m.
Romeo and Juliet
Washington Hall
100 Washington Hall, Notre Dame
Presented by Shakespeare at Notre Dame, "Romeo and Juliet" will bring actors from The London Stage to Notre Dame’s historic Washington Hall for limited number of performances.
Actors From The London Stage, the globally celebrated five-actor touring company, returns with a fresh new staging of Shakespeare’s immortal tale. Each actor will portray multiple roles.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://performingarts.nd.edu/event/15162/romeo-and-juliet-aftls-spring-2023/
March 1-26
Exhibitions by Samara Dulik & Kim Marcadis
Lakeland Art Center & Gallery
302 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw
Through much of March, the artwork of Samara Dulik and Kim Marcadis will be on display at the Lakeland Art Center & Gallery.
Dulik is a self-taught artist working primarily in acrylics, spray paints, inks, Posca pens and finger paints. Using bold color and whimsy, Dulik highlights color through Graffitism.
Marcadis is a potter hailing from North Webster. Her functional pottery features loads of color and texture, inspired by nature. Her work can also be viewed at her gallery and studio in North Webster.
The exhibit is on display 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays March 1- 26.
March 2
12: 15-1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Film
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St., Elkhart
Admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
Noon Time Talk/Film takes place at the Midwest Museum of American Art every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.mmidwestmuseum.us or call 574-293-6660.
March 2
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Gallery Talks for Teachers
The History Museum
808 W. Washington St.
The The History Museum’s month Gallery Talks for Teachers provided information about the museum’s educational offerings for students. Teachers can learn about “Kidsfirst: The Past through Play” and take a brief tour of “Kidsfirst,” the area of the museum especially for children through third grade.
Each visit will provide a certificate of completion for two PGP points, and teachers will receive corresponding curriculum materials. The event is free and complimentary wine will be offered.
To register, contact Director of Education Stephanie McCune-Bell at smccunebell@historymuseumsb or call 574-235-9664, ext. 241.
March 3-19
Shrek The Musical
Wilson Auditorium
403 N. Main St., South Bend
Based on the Dreamworks animated film, join Shrek and Donkey as they journey to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, and also save all the storybook characters banished to Shrek’s swamp by Lord Farkuad.
Tickets are available online at www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
March 4
7:30 p.m.
Kayhan Kalhor
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The South Bend Sympony Orchestra will welcome internationally acclaimed virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor at the Morris for Kalhor + Brahms. The third performance of the Jack M. Champagne Masterworks Series, the unique combination pairs the sounds of Silkroad Ensemble member Kalhor with Brahms’ luxuriant Symphony No. 2.
Tickets are available at the Morris Center Box office by calling 574-235-9190 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday or online at www.morriscenter.org.
March 4-5
10 a.m.
Hall of Heroes Comic Con
Northern Indiana Events Center
21565 Executive Parkway, Elkhart
Celebrating six years, the Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to Elkhart the first weekend in March with nearly 100 vendors and regional artists selling comics, toys artwork and more.
This year’s celebrity guests are Lou Ferrigno, Reb Brown, Johnny Yong Bosch, David Barclay, Jim Shooter and Tom Cook.
Cosplay groups including Star Wars, Star Trek and others will be set up and traveling the space. There will also be a cosplay contest for both adults and children. There will also be a special cosplay area for children to create their own costumes.
VIP Adult tickets are $50 for those 13 and up. VIP Youth tickets are $35 for those 3-12. Two-day admission is $40 for adults, and $24 for youth. Single-day tickets are $24 for adults and $15 for youth.
For more information, visit www.hohcomiccon.org.
March 4-5
10 a.m.
For The Love Of Art
Century Center
120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Elkhart
Over 40 artists from throughout the region will present at an indoor art fair by Kozmo Events from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4, and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 5. There will be art, music, food and prizes.
Live music for Saturday will be Jake Michael, Marco Villreal, and Southside Denny Snyder. On Sunday, Imphormal and Sand Rabbits will perform.
Artists include Sandro Akhvlediani, Norah Ruth Amstutz, Marco Bautista, Jill Bontrager, Jim Brabec, Ed Bratton, Amy Butts, Ron Campbell, Cindy Bella Cummings, Dorothy Jean Carter, Janice Czerwinski, Mark Daniels, Trevor Daugherty, Diane Reader Dorn, Elizabeth Dreitzler, Daniel Driggs, Kent Epler, Carlos Estrada, Carol Estes, Kandy Grady, Amy Green Clare Hagan, Gloria Kirk-Hanna, Ruby Ballard-Harris, Rebecca Hungerford, Woody Jacobs, Edd Johannemann, Jim Kalka, Lori Kammeraad, Ann Klem, Cammy Laffer, Joy Lait, Kimberly Lichty, Sunday Majaha, Dawn Miller, Marcy Mitchell, Damen Mroczek, William Nardin, Sue Rosengard, Jill Scales, Melvina Stemley, Michele Strotman, Angie Thieszen, Don Widmer, Rosemary Wilhem, and Martha Winenger.
The fair is presented in memory of John “Brabant-Lenting,” a mixed media and oil acrylic artist who passed away Dec. 26, 2021.
A pass for the weekend fair is $10, and children 12 and under will be admitted free.
March 5
7:30 p.m.
The Kingdom Choir
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
London’s Kingdom Choir is best known for their show-stopping performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The group’s performance of "Stand By Me," seen by a global audience of over two billion, instantly catapulted the choir to worldwide fame. Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.