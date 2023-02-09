Feb. 1-28
Boys & Girls Club Art Show
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Visit the Goshen Theater lobby throughout the entire month of February to see the artistry of the Boys & Girls Club.
Stop by during upcoming events or regular box office hours to view the show. Box office hours at noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Feb. 10
7 p.m.
Free Movie Night: The Princess and the Frog
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Boys & Girls Club will partner with the Goshen Theater to present Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” as a part of the theater’s monthly free movie night.
The film is rated G and has a runtime of one hour and 37 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Seating is limited.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Boys & Girls Club Art Show installations will be on display for viewing. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.goshentheater.com.
Feb. 10-18
Present Laughter
Warner Studio Theatre
403 N. Main St., South Bend
Noel Coward’s "Present Laughter" follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego, and libido, the theater’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingenues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts, and unexpected twists.
For tickets, visit www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
Feb. 12
4 p.m.
The Sherer Trio
Goshen College Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Sherer Trio brings together three of Goshen College’s instrumental faculty. A native of Ukraine, violinist Solomia Soroka is a professor of music and teaches applied violin, music theory and chamber music. Cellist and Adjunct Professor Dato Machivariani is a native of the Republic of Georgia and teaches applied cello at Goshen College and Valparaiso University. Pianist and Professor of Music Matthew Hill is chair of the music department, teaches applied piano, music history, piano pedagogy and chamber music courses.
The Trio will present a concert of chamber music in Rieth Recital Hall, including a performance of Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor, Op.34, featuring Hillary Harder, violin & Rosalyn Troiano, viola.
Tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Contact the box office at 574-535-7566 or at www.goshen.edu/tickets for more information.
Feb. 16
12: 15 - 1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Talk: Ramiro Rodriguez
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St., Elkhart
Artist and printmaker and chief preparator at the Snite Museum of Art Ramiro Rodriguez will discuss his work and his commentary from a Latin perspective. The artist is married to Laurie Roussea, who will also speak later in the Noon Time Talk Series.
Noon Time Talk admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
Noon Time Talk/Film takes place at the Midwest Museum of American Art every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.midwestmuseum.us or call 574-293-6660.
Feb. 16, 17, 18; 19
7:30 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.
Greater Tuna
The Irwin
113 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Theatre's Edge will present "Greater Tuna" Feb. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at The Irwin, 113 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen. Tickets can be purchased online at greatertunatheatresedge.bpt.me.
"Greater Tuna" is the original production in an acclaimed series written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard that takes an affectionate and hilarious look at the memorable inhabitants of the fictitious town of Tuna, the third-smallest town in Texas, where the Lions Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. Director Marilyn Mason has worked with two talented performers to bring to life an eclectic band of 20 Tuna citizens in this satire on life in rural America. Two performers play 20 parts. Come see Goshen residents Ben Ganger and Matthew Manley pull this off. Tunas inhabitants parade across the stage in all their outrageous and irreverent glory, commenting on life, politics, and what makes them (and sometimes us) tick. Theatre's Edge presents Greater Tuna through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Feb. 17
7:30 p.m.
Tracy Lawrence
The Lerner
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Country music artist Tracy Lawrence will take the stage at The Lerner Theatre on Feb. 17. With 18 number one songs, and more than 13 million albums sold, Lawrence has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations and a Grammy nomination.
Tickets range from $44 - $80 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Feb. 18
7 p.m.
GTDC Acting Showcase
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Students of the Goshen Theater Drama Club will take the stage to show off their hard work over the past five weeks in their monologue and scene study class.
Tickets for the performance are $5 each.
Contact the Goshen Theater box office at 574-312-3701 or by emailing boxoffice@goshentheater.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
Feb. 23
12: 15 - 1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Film
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St., Elkhart
Join the Midwest Museum of American Art for their new Winter film series looking at different topics in the contemporary art world of today.
Admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
Feb. 24, 25, 25, and March 3, 4, 5
Murder on the Orient Express
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Dame Agatha Christie’s celebrated novel comes to life in Ken Ludwig’s drama, “Murder on the Orient Express.” Just after midnight, a s snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By morning, the luxurious train is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon has been stabbed to death, the compartment door locked from inside. Trapped together on the train with a killer, the passengers rely upon detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
March 2
12:15 - 1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Film
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St.
Join the Midwest Museum of American Art for its new winter film series looking at different topics in the contemporary art world of today.
Admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
March 3 - 19
Shrek The Musical
Wilson Auditorium
403 N. Main St., South Bend
Based on the Dreamworks animated film, join Shrek and Donkey as they journey to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, and also save all the storybook characters banished to Shrek’s swamp by Lord Farkuad.
Tickets are available online at www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
March 5
7:30 p.m.
The Kingdom Choir
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
London’s The Kingdom Choir is best known for their show-stopping performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The group’s performance of Stand By Me, seen by a global audience of over two billion, instantly catapulted the choir to worldwide fame. Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.