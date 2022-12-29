Dec. 31
9 p.m.
INOVA 80th Anniversary Fireworks
Downtown Elkhart
INOVA Federal Credit Union will be capping its 80th anniversary celebrations in the same way they began them — with a family-friendly New Year’s Eve fireworks show.
The community is welcome to come out and enjoy it. Spectators are also welcome to park and view the fireworks show from INOVA’s corporate headquarters, 358 S. Elkhart Ave.
Jan. 8
2:30 p.m.
Crossroads of America: Composers Competition
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame
Earlier in 2022, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra invited Indiana composers to submit a composition for a chamber orchestra. On Nov. 1, Nathan Froebe, Tim Reinholz, Eric Saroian, and Michael Schelle advanced to the next level of the competition and the chance to write a piece for the symphony to perform in the 2023-24 Season.
Opening the concert with Aaron Copland’s "Our Town" encapsulates America’s uninhibited values synonymous with rural life in the early 1940s.
This second installment of the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series Crossroads of America: Composer Competition on Jan. 8 at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center invites audience members to vote for their favorite piece and select the composer who will write a commission for the Symphony.
For tickets, visit www.performingarts.nd.edu/event/14869/crossroads-of-america/
Jan. 10 - 22
Finnegan’s Farewell
Fiddler’s Hearth
127 N. Main St., South Bend
Join the South Bend Civic Theatre for the first of its 2023 Season Lineup, an interactive dinner show.
“Finnegan’s Farewell,” from the co-creators of “Tony & Tina’s Wedding,” takes the viewer through a funeral service and Irish wake of Paddy Pinnegan. There will be food, music, and family drama in the comedy show.
The show is not included in the theater’s Flexpass.
To purchase tickets, visit www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
Jan. 20, 21, 22
Harriet the Spy
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, “Harriet the Spy” tells the story of the child of well-to-do socialites and the spy who observes friends and neighbors, writing about them in her notebook. When Harriet the Spy’s notebook is discovered and her blunt, mean observations are uncovered, friends and classmates aren’t happy.
The drama is rated G. It is a youth show.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Jan. 21
7:30 p.m.
An evening with Ira Glass: “Seven Things I’ve Learned”
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Ira Glass is the host and creator of the popular public radio program "This American Life," which is heard each week by more than 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcast since its beginnings in 1995. Under Glass’s editorial direction, "This American Life" has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Feb. 4
7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Chris Thile
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
A MacArthur Fellow and GRAMMY Award-winning mandolinist, singer and songwriter, Chris Thile is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite "Live from Here with Chris Thile" (formerly known as "A Prairie Home Companion").
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, the box office by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the box office or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The box office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Feb. 10-18
Present Laughter
Warner Studio Theatre
403 N. Main St., South Bend
Noel Coward’s "Present Laughter" follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingenues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.
For tickets, visit www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
Feb. 17
7:30 p.m.
Tracy Lawrence
The Lerner
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
One of country music’s truest traditionalists celebrating 30 years in the industry, Tracy Lawrence will take the stage at The Lerner Theatre on Feb. 17. With 18 number one songs, and more than 13 million albums sold, Lawrence has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations and a Grammy nomination.
Tickets range from $44-$80 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Feb. 24, 25, 25, and March 3, 4, 5
Murder on the Orient Express
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Dame Agatha Christie’s celebrated novel comes to life in Ken Ludwig’s drama, “Murder on the Orient Express.” Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By morning, the luxurious train is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon has been stabbed to death, the compartment door locked from inside. Trapped together on the train with a killer, the passengers rely upon detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.