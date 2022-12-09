Dec. 9 - 11
The Nutcracker
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
Southold Dance Theater will present the Nutcracker. The show is a collaboration with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.
Performances will be 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, with a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 11.
Tickets range from $25-$65.
Tickets are available through The Morris box at 574-235-9190, and more information is available at www.southold-dance.org.
Dec 10 -11
Steve Puttrich workshop
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Artist Steve Puttrich and Alan Larkin will be featured in Goshen Theater’s first Visual Arts Series, on display until Nov. 30. All works in the exhibition are for sale.
Larkin, a printmaker and drawer, has won many prizes in regional, national and international competitions. Puttrich, a graphic designer and fine artist, will host a workshop at the Goshen Theater on Dec. 10 and 11.
To purchase a work or learn more about the workshop, call the Goshen Theater at 574-312-3701.
Dec. 10
6 – 9 p.m.
20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner
National New York Central Railroad Museum
721 S. Main St., Elkhart
Friends of the New York Central Railroad Museum will host a murder mystery dinner at the museum. Dinner is provided by Villa Macri, 225 Toscana Blvd., Granger, and tickets may be purchased online. All funding goes toward caboose renovations.
Dinner will be soy dill salmon, applewood bacon chicken, beef ravioli, mushroom risotto. All meals include bread and oil, salad, side of green beans, and cheese cake with 20th Century style coffee.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/4byrlm9GY or call 574-294-3001.
Dec. 11
2 p.m.
Philharmonic Holiday Pops
T. Furth Center for Performing Arts
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
Offering a journey through the winter wonderlands and Christmases of bygone days right up to the present, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Holiday Pops is an entertaining concert of traditional and contemporary favorites.
Under the direction of conductor Caleb Young, the Philharmonic will perform "River," "Dance of the Buffoons" from The Snow Maiden, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer," "Sleigh Ride," "Carol Of The Bells," "Christmas Lullaby," "O Holy Night," "Christmas At the Movies," "Christmas Overture," "Little Bolero Boy" from A Classical Christmas Suite, "A Holly and Jolly Sing-Along" and "Brazilian Sleigh Bells."
Tickets range from $35-$45 at www.trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
Dec. 16 - 18
3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Elf the Musical
The Lerner
410 S. Main St. Elkhart
Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The show is produced in partnership with JET Technologies.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Dec. 16, 17, 18
It’s a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
The Elkhart Civic Theatre will once again present “It’s a Wonderful Life” in the form of an old-time radio program, complete with live sound effects and performers playing multiple parts. It is the story of George Bailey and his angelic encounter on the worst night of his life.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Dec. 17
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
HSEC Holiday Open House
Humane Society of Elkhart County
54687 C. R. 19, Bristol
There is a lot happening at HSEC’s Holiday Open House. Help make enrichment treats for the shelter cats and dogs, decorate a wood ornament for your own tree and meet Animal Control Officers, and more.
The humane society staff also encourages the community to bring donations of any type of cat and dog food for their pet food pantry. HSEC has seen a 300% increase in requests for pet food assistance from the Elkhart community. In 2021, they provided pet food for 250 owned pets in our community and so far, this year we have fed 765 community pets. If they are able to provide for the hungry animals, they will be able to remain part of their current families and not be surrendered causing an increase in animals coming into HSEC.
Dec. 20
11 a.m.
Free Movie: It’s a Wonderful Life
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls. He has always longed to travel, but never had the opportunity. All that prevents him from keeping rich skinflint Mr. Potter from taking over the entire town is George’s modest building and loan company, which was founded by his generous father. But on Christmas Eve, George’s Uncle Billy loses the business’s $8,000 while intending to deposit it in the bank. Potter finds the misplaced money and hides it from Billy.
When the bank examiner discovers the shortage later that night, George realizes that he will be held responsible and sent to jail and the company will collapse, finally allowing Potter to take over the town. Thinking his wife, their young children, and others he loves will be better off with him dead, he contemplates suicide. But the prayers of his loved ones result in a gentle angel named Clarence coming to earth to help George, with the promise of earning his wings. He shows George what things would have been like if he had never been born.
The free movie is presented by Friends of The Lerner Theatre. The runtime for the movie is two hours and 10 minutes.