Through May 12
Noises Off
Wilson Auditorium at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend.
South Bend Civic Theatre presents “Noises Off” today through May 12. Called “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off” presents an ambitious director and a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” Doors slamming, on- and off-stage intrigue, a rotating set, and an errant herring all factor in the plot of this classic comedy, according to a description from the Civic.
“Noises Off” will be performed at the Wilson Auditorium at South Bend Civic Theatre Showtimes are today, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $27-$32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
Friday
Dave Bennett
7:30 p.m.
Goshen Theatre, 216 S. Main St.
The Goshen Theatre will welcome jazz clarinet player Dave Bennett in his tour “Swing to Rock.” Bennett has been a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops in 2013 and has been featured with 35 other U.S. and Canadian orchestras including Nashville, Detroit, Rochester, Omaha, Toronto, Vancouver, Orlando, San Antonio, Jacksonville, Portland, Oregon, and Portland, Maine. Some of his annual appearances include The Elkhart Jazz Festival, The Suncoast Classic Jazz Festival, The Arizona Classic Jazz Festival, The Sacramento, Hot Jazz Jubilee and The Clambake.
Bennett has been featured on NPR Radio's "Jazz at Riverwalk."
Bennett is currently recording a new album of rock originals, composed during 2020, which will be released in 2022.
Seats for the concert begin at $35. Get tickets for the concert at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/goshentheater/6557/event/1247821.
Underwriters are Don and Theresa Gunden and Toni and Bill Johnson.
An after-party opportunity to meet Bennett is also available. Tickets are priced at $150 and include preferred seating for the concert and admission to the after party, with desserts, champagne, and cognac tasting.
Friday-Sunday
Westview High School
1635 S. 600 West, Topeka
Westview Theatre will present "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play" by Joe Landry. Set in a 1940s radio station, the show presents three tales from classic Hitchcock films. The film adaptations of three are based on "The Lodger," "Sabotage" and "The 39 Steps."
Westview students will attempt to bring these stories to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with live studio sound effects. It will be presented Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.
Saturday
Bethel Gala, feat. Steven Curtis Chapman
5:30 p.m.
Wiekamp Athletic Center, 813 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka
Bethel University will host its fifth annual Bethel Gala with singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman as the special guest. Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history.
In a career that has spanned over 30 years, Chapman is boasts 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammys, an American Music Award, 49 Number One singles, and has sold more than eleven million albums and has ten RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums to his credit.
This year’s Bethel Gala will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bethel University, honoring the rich history that’s been fostered by students, staff, alumni, faculty and donors. The purpose of the evening is to raise money for the Bethel Fund, which supports student scholarships and areas of greatest need. Last year’s Gala raised more than $135,000.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals and businesses, with varying levels and benefits. Individual tickets for the event are $100. For more information visit BethelUniversity.edu/BethelGala.
Saturday-Sunday
"Fiddler on the Roof"
2 and 7 p.m.
Northridge High School, 56779 Northridge Drive, Middlebury
Northridge High School will present "Fiddler on the Roof," a classic musical featuring the life of Russian Jews who live in poverty, yet find riches in their families, friendships and belief in God — until modern ideas seep into their little town of Anatevka.
Performances are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Northridge Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 each online at northridgetp.ludus.com or $15 at the door. All seats are reserved. Contact Ellen Augustine at Northridge High School for questions or comments at 574-825-2142 or augustine@mcsin-k12.org.
Saturday
Music of John Williams
7:30 p.m.
Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra welcomes legendary film score composer John Williams in the final installment of the 2021-22 Indiana Trust Pops Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Indiana Trust Pops Series is sponsored by Indiana Trust Wealth Management, with additional operating support from the Indiana Arts Commission.
Tickets may be purchased online at: www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony, by phone by calling 574-235-9190, or in-person at the Morris Box Office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday or two hours before any performance.
For more information, visit www.southbendsymphony.org.
May 7
Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisans Market
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St.
Experience several exciting restaurants and businesses that make Nappanee their home at the third annual Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisans Market.
Enjoy samples of food from many of the city's eateries, bakeries, and more. In addition, more than 60 local artisans will have booths set up to share and sell their handcrafted items.
Admission is free.
To become a food or Nappanee business vendor, call 574-333-6201
The Martins
6 p.m.
Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C. R. 9, Elkhart
Multi-Dove Award-winning and multi-Grammy-nominated trio the Martins will be featured in Elkhart, at the Northside Baptist Church
Complete information is available by calling 574-264-6713 or visiting www.martinsonline.com.
May 8
No Name Quartet with special guest Michael Booth
6 p.m.
Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, 1200 Kings Hwy.
The No Name Quartet featuring special guest Michael Booth will hold a Mother’s Day Concert at Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church at 6 p.m. May 8.
The No Name Quartet mixes its performances with gospel and inspirational music, onstage humor and blending vocals. The group started as a smaller version of the men’s ensemble at their local church.
Michael Booth, of the Christian musical trio the Booth Brothers, will be the special guest. This will be Booth's only solo appearance in Indiana this year.
To reserve a free ticket, go online to iTickets.com.
Doors open for general admission seating at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call Wende Roberts at 574-457-6875 or email at nlgospelpromotions@gmail.com.
May 9-12
Michiana Jewish Film Festival
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, 100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame
The 12th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival will return in person to DeBartolo Performing Arts Center May 9-12. The festival continues to open its doors to the general public with this year’s lineup including some of the most prestigious Jewish-themed cinema from around the globe.
Tickets are available for purchase online now at TheJewishFed.org/FilmFest. Michiana Jewish Film Festival is also offering a virtual viewing option from May 15–19. See the full lineup of virtual films and purchase tickets at TheJewishFed.org/FilmFest.
May 10
Insights in History – Unveiled: Wedding Traditions
1:30 p.m.
The History Museum, 808 W. Washington St., South Bend
Deputy Executive Director Kristie Erickson will discuss the bridal gown worn by Anna Oliver in 1885, a wedding kimono from Japan, and men’s and women’s jewelry and accessories and other items showcased in the new exhibit, “Unveiled: Wedding Traditions.”
Admission is $3, or $1 for members. Reservations are required by this Monday.
Insights in History is sponsored by Tuesley, Hall, Konopa LLP. A tour of the exhibit, “Unveiled: Wedding Traditions” will be offered during the program.
For information, call the History Museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org
May 13-15, 20-22
"Arsenic and Old Lace"
Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Arsenic and Old Lace” play centers around two Brooklyn spinsters, Martha and Abby Brewster, who run a Brooklyn rooming house where they take pity on the lonely gentlemen who come looking for a room, and put them out of their miseries with glasses of poisoned elderberry wine, according to information provided by ECT.
Their nephew Mortimer is a drama critic who discovers their activity by accident, the release reads. Mortimer’s harmless brother Teddy believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt as he buries his aunts’ guests in the basement. When their homicidal brother Jonathan arrives with his own dead body, and a doofus cop by the name of O’Hara who dreams of being a playwright, tries to sell his bad play to Mortimer, it becomes obvious that just about everyone in the Brewster house is off their rocker.
It is a period piece set in the early 1940s. The movie, starring Cary Grant, is largely faithful to the play, although there are some significant changes, in particular to the ending. For more information, call Elkhart Civic Theatre at 574-848-5853.
May 13-15, 20-22
"The Lonesome West"
South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St.
South Bend Civic Theatre presents “The Lonesome West” from May 13-22.
Two brothers plus one inheritance equals lots of misbehaving. In this dark Irish comedy written by the Academy Award-winning writer/director Martin McDonagh, two brothers in rural Ireland squabble over the inheritance left by their recently deceased father, according to a synopsis from the Civic. Also, there’s a rumor in town that one of them may have murdered the father over a haircut-related insult. The local parish priest and a young girl from the community, also their bootleg whiskey supplier, attempt to keep the brothers from quarreling with hilarious results.
This fully staged production will be presented along with several staged readings of McDonagh’s connected plays.
“The Lonesome West” will be performed at the Warner Studio at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. May 13, 14, 20, and 21 and early shows at 2 p.m. May 15 and 22. Tickets can be purchased for $27-$32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
May 14
Miss Oliver’s Tea at The History Museum
Noon to 2 p.m.
The History Museum, 808 W. Washington St., South Bend
In celebration of the 125th anniversary of Copshaholm, The History Museum is holding a special tea from noon to 2 p.m. May 14.
At “Miss Oliver’s Tea,” guests will be seated at round tables of eight in the Leighton Gallery, decorated with themes reminiscent of the elegant teas hosted by Anna, Gertrude, and Catherine Oliver in Copshaholm in the early 1900s.
This one-of-a-kind experience offers a menu of classic teas as well as savories and sweets catered by the Oliver Inn Bed and Breakfast. The tea is followed by a private tour of the first floor of the Oliver Mansion, where actors portraying Gertrude and Catherine will greet guests. Tea participants are also invited to stroll the Historic Oliver Gardens.
Reservations are required by May 10. Tickets are $30 per person for adults; $25 for members; $15 for youth 6-17; and $5 for children 5 and younger and can be purchased online at historymuseumSB.org or by calling 574-235-9664.
For information, visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
May 15-16
Auditions for "Into the Woods"
7 p.m.
Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical "Into the Woods" will be held at 7 p.m. May 15 and16 at Elkhart Civic Theatre in Bristol. The production will be directed by Brock Butler with music director Roy Bronkema and assistant director/choreographer Callie Lorenz. The production will be performed July 22, 23, 24, 29, and 30 at the Bristol Opera House.
Auditioners should a complete list of schedule conflicts for May 17- July 30.
May 22
8 p.m.
Furth Center at Trine
University, 500 W. Maumee St., Angola
Folk singer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at Furth Center at Trine University at 8 p.m. May 22.
Remaining tickets are available for $45 to $70 at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on the Ryan Concert Hall stage, with doors to the Furth Center opening one hour prior. For more information on concerts and other events at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
May 28
Rick Springfield
9 p.m.
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Rick Springfield is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.” Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
June 7
Singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer
6-9 p.m.
Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
Elkhart Civic Theatre is bringing singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer to the Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Newcomer has come a long way since her childhood in Elkhart. The recording artist, poet, author and educator has been described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe and one who “asks all the right questions” by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Carrie’s first musical, "Betty's Diner: The Musical," was produced in 2015 by her alma mater, Purdue University. As an undergrad, she also attended Ball State University and Goshen College, which awarded Carrie an honorary degree in Music for Social Change. In 2019, she received The Shalem Institutes' Contemplative Voices Award.
Tickets are $27 per person. Seating under the tent is limited. Lawn seating is "bring your own chair." Purchase tickets online or call 574-848-4116.
