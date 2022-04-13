Camp Mack High Ropes Community Day
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Camp Mack, 1113 E. Camp Mack Road, Milford
Camp Mack in Milford is hosting free individual high ropes lessons.
Participants should be at least 10 years old and plan to wear closed-toed shoes. High ropes courses have some risks associated with them and participants should be in good physical health and able to climb, hold themselves upright, and be free from current injuries that would affect their ability to complete the course.
All participants will sign a waiver on arrival or they can print the waiver below and fill it out ahead of time. The maximum weight limit is 300 pounds. There are no bathrooms in the woods but the Welcome Center will be open
Register or find more information online at https://www.campmack.org/challenge/.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club
7:30 p.m.
Wawasee High School
Auditorium, 1 Warrior Path, Syracuse
For the first time in nearly two years, the Purdue Varsity Glee Club is back on the road in 2022. Chautauqua-Wawasee is bringing them to Syracuse for an April 22 performance. This dynamic musical troupe offers a versatile repertoire including gospel, vocal jazz, swing, contemporary hits, romantic ballads, classical choral selections, barbershop, folk melodies, patriotic standards, familiar opera choruses, country, and novelty tunes, and utilizes small groups and outstanding soloists to further enhance each show.
The event will be hosted at Wawasee High School’s auditorium with doors opening at 7 p.m. Early bird tickets are available for $20 at www.ChautauquaWawasee.org, their Facebook page or by calling Debbie at 574-377-7543.
Spring Concert Series
7 p.m.
Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
Former Beardsley Piano Prize judge Dr. Winston Choi of Roosevelt University in Chicago is the first performer of Ruthmere’s Spring Concert Series.
The first of four musical artists to bring classic music to the Game Room of the Elkhart museum, Choi will bring his own award-winning talents to the Steinway piano owned by the Ruthmere Foundation.
Tickets are $40 for non-members and $25 for members of the Ruthmere. Season passes are also available to members only at $100 and include all four concerts. Season pass tickets come with reserved seating.
For more information or to make reservations, call Ruthmere at 574-264-0330, ext. 104. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and open seating is limited on a first-come, first-seated basis behind reserved seats. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Quebe Sisters
7:30 p.m.
Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., Goshen
There are still tickets available for the Quebe Sisters show at the Ignition Music Garage.
The Western swing style was made iconic by Bob Wills, an inspiration of the Quebe sisters- Grace, Sophia, and Hulda. Western swing combines the swing dance of the ‘30s and ‘40s with a country-western style of Texas to create a unique sound. The Quebe Sisters add to that sound by incorporating triple fiddle and triple harmony.
Special guests for the event are Jesse Stoltzfus and Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley and profits for the concert in celebration of Earth Day go to the Trees for Goshen to help with the planting of local trees.
Tickets are $18-$25 each. The show is safe for people of all ages.
”Noises Off”
Wilson Auditorium at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend.
South Bend Civic Theatre presents “Noises Off” from April 22 to May 12. Called “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off” presents an ambitious director and a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” Doors slamming, on and off-stage intrigue, a rotating set, and an errant herring all factor in the plot of this classic comedy, according to information from SBCT.
“Noises Off” will be performed at the Wilson Auditorium at South Bend Civic Theatre Showtimes are April 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at 7:30 p.m., and early shows are on April 24 and May 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $27-$32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
Theater Odds & Ends Workshop
Parkview Ballroom at Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash.
Manchester University is offering a Theatre Odds & Ends Workshop on April 29 and 30.
Gabrielle McAfee will do a workshop on special effects and stage makeup at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, followed at 9 p.m. by a workshop on distressing costumes by theater director Angelina Funk.
On Saturday, a tour of the Eagles stage will begin at 1 p.m., and then from 2- 4 p.m. attendees will attend a movement and focus workshop with Kira Lace Hawkins. from 4-6 p.m. there will be a dance technique and musical theatre dance audition technique with Heather Closson; and from 7-10 p.m., a monologue workshop with Funk.
The workshops are free and open to anyone of high school age and up. Registration is required. To register, email Funk at agfunk@manchester.edu, by April 27.
April 30Steven Curtis Chapman
5:30 p.m.
Wiekamp Athletic Center, 813 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka
Bethel University will host its fifth annual Bethel Gala with singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman as the special guest. Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history.
In a career that has spanned more than 30 years, Chapman boasts 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammys, an American Music Award, 49 No. 1 singles, and has sold more than 11 million albums and has 10 RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums to his credit, according to information provided by Bethel.
This year’s Bethel Gala will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bethel University, honoring the rich history that’s been fostered by students, staff, alumni, faculty and donors. The purpose of the evening is to raise money for the Bethel Fund, which supports student scholarships and areas of greatest need. Last year’s gala raised more than $135,000.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals and businesses, with varying levels and benefits. Individual tickets for the event are $100. For more information visit BethelUniversity.edu/BethelGala.
May 13-15, 20-22”Arsenic and Old Lace”
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sundays
Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
The play “Arsenic and Old Lace” centers around two Brooklyn spinsters, Martha and Abby Brewster, who run a Brooklyn rooming house where they take pity on the lonely gentlemen who come looking for a room, and put them out of their miseries with glasses of poisoned elderberry wine, according to information provided by Elkhart Civic Theatre.
Their nephew Mortimer is a drama critic who discovers their activity by accident, the release reads. Mortimer’s harmless brother Teddy believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt as he buries his aunts’ guests in the basement. When their homicidal brother Jonathan arrives with his own dead body, and a doofus cop by the name of O’Hara who dreams of being a playwright and tries to sell his bad play to Mortimer, it becomes obvious that just about everyone in the Brewster house is off their rocker, the release reads.
It is a period piece set in the early 1940s. The movie, starring Cary Grant, is largely faithful to the play, although there are some significant changes, in particular to the ending, the release reads.
For more information, call Elkhart Civic Theatre at 574-848-5853. To purchase tickets online, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/36247/production/1075600?performanceId=10826668.
May 22Gordon Lightfoot concert
8 p.m.
Furth Center at Trine
University, 500 W. Maumee St., Angola
The legendary folk singer Gordon Lightfoot was originally supposed to appear at the Furth Center at Trine University in 2019, but was forced to postpone the appearance until 2020 due to injury. Due to COVID and yet another injury, Lightfoot was unable to return to Trine until this year.
His song catalog is vast and includes such classics as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin’ Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People,” to name a few. Lightfoot has recorded 20 albums and has five Grammy nominations, according to his biography. His songs have been aired regularly for more than 50 years, earning him Radio Singles Chart Positions in North America achieved by few others.
Remaining tickets are available for $45 to $70 at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on the Ryan Concert Hall stage, with doors to the Furth Center opening one hour prior. For more information on concerts and other events at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
May 28Rick Springfield concert
9 p.m.
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Rick Springfield is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.”
Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at https://www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/.
Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
