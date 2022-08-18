Aug. 19 and 20
7:30 p.m.
What’d I say
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Elkhart
The Elkhart Civic Theatre will put on an original sketch comedy show, the third its done and the second written entirely by ECT’s sketch writing group, Brad Miller, Sean Shenk, Rachel Raska-Sella, Katie Horn, Greg Sommers, and Dave Dufour. The cast includes Bianca True, Ellen Parrot, Elise Davis, Shyanne Mitchell, Katie Horn, Matt Manley, Michael Briyan, Mason Steinbarger, and Cat Kristoff.
The show is rated PG-13. Tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix or by calling the Elkhart Civic Theatre Box Office at (574) 848-4116.
Aug. 19
7:30 p.m.
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The international touring tribute band to the Rolling Stones will be in Goshen Aug. 19.
The Billboard & Pollstar highly rated show is entering its 20th year in production with over 4000 performances listed to their credit. Their client list includes the nation’s top casinos, performing arts centers, music halls, and corporate clients.
They have been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning News, and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, television & radio as the world’s greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy.
Tickets for Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show are $25.
Doors unlock at 6:45 p.m. and seating begins at 7 p.m. Concessions and the bar will be open for sale.
Visit www.rollingstoneshow.com for more information.
9:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 19
Summer Astronomy: A Journey Through Time
Bonneyville Mill County Park
C. R. 131, Bristol
The Elkhart County Parks Department is hosting a program on summer constellations. Participants will enjoy a snack, make-and-take star chart, and helpful tops on how to find the constellations as well as the Greek and Roman mythology surrounding them.
Sky viewing through a telescope will also take place, depending on cloud cover.
This program is $3/person and open to all ages but advance registration required. Meet at the BriarPatch Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park. Preregister at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Aug. 20
Noon – 7 p.m.
Recover Out Loud
Ingram Hall/ RV Hall of Fame
21565 Executive Pkwy., Elkhart
Stronger Than Addiction will host a community recovery intiative. Join them for a family fun day featuring music, speakers, food and community resources to support recovery from addiction.
Aug. 20
2 – 5 p.m.
The Seven Generation River
Ruthmere Game Room
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
The Ruthmere will host two screenings of “The Seven Generation river,” a documentary discussing the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and their efforts at cultural preservation and environmental restoration efforts. The event is provided as a part of the One State / One Story: World of Wonders initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book.
The 2 p.m. screening will have very limited seating, but offer ADA accessibility. It will take place at the Havilah Beardsley House. At the 5 p.m. screening, held at the Ruthmere Game Room, there will be 30 seats available but those interested should call to reserve a seat.
Aug. 20
3 – 9 p.m.
EnviroFest
Island Park
N. Main St & E. Sycamore St., Elkhart
The 25th annual EnviroFest by the Elkhart Environmental Center and WVPE will feature live music, food, drinks, kids activities, canoe rides vendors and more, aimed at teaching sustainability to the public at-large. There will also be local beer and wine garden for locally crafted beer for those over age 21.
This year Bike Elkhart County is offering free valet service for the event. Those who bike to the event will also receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win new bike gear.
Admission is $5 per family of any size.
For more information, visit www.elkhartenvirofest.com or call (574) 293-5070.
Aug. 26
7 p.m.
Dueling pianos
Ironhand Wine Bar
1025 Northside Blvd., South Bend
SOUTH BEND — A one-of-a-kind dueling piano show by Chicago’s famed Howl-to-Go will offer a high-energy show for the Morris 100 Capital Campaign.
Tickets are on sale now for $15 at morriscenter.org or $20 at the door and is open to all ages. Tickets are limited and those interested are encouraged to purchase in advance. Proceeds will benefit the Morris 100 Capital Campaign.
The night of the event, attendees are encouraged to enter a special “Season of Theater” drawing to win a package valued at over $1,000. One winner will be the recipient of two tickets to two shows at a variety of performing arts theaters in the South Bend area. For every $20 donated or pledged that night, one entry will be awarded.
Learn more about the Morris 100 campaign at https://www.morris100.org/event/dueling-pianos/.
Aug. 27
9 p.m.
Boy George & Culture Club
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Few new wave groups were as popular as Culture Club during the early '80s. During that time, the group racked up seven straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S. with their light, infectious pop-soul. Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group's charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer. George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV. George also had a biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club heavy media exposure in both America and Britain.
Culture Club reunited in 2014 for a tour and the band also began work on a new album with producer Youth. The group scheduled the release of an album called Tribes in 2015, but the record never materialized. Instead, the recordings provided the foundation for Life, the 2018 album that marked Culture Club's first new album in nearly 20 years.
Ticket prices are $79, $89 and $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning at 11 a.m. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
More information on Boy George & Culture Club can be found at https://boygeorgeandcultureclub.net/.
Sept. 9, 10, 11 & 16, 17, 18
The Glass Managerie
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“The Glass Menagerie,” the play that launched Tennessee Williams’ career, will play this fall at the Elkhart Civic Theatre. The play tells the story of four intertwined individuals coming to grips with their past and future.
The play, which is both tragic and emotional, challenges audiences and according, to the theatre, provokes consideration.
The play is rated PG. Tickets become available on Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.