The Brothers Footman will headline Ignition show Saturday
GOSHEN — With their self-described “summa music” — some of this, and some of that — The Brothers Footman will headline a show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St. Goshen-based Americana-roots-rock collective The Tumbleweed Jumpers and Elephant Rescue vocalist-guitarist Dave Dale of Niles, Michigan, will support.
Other upcoming Ignition events include Carrion Vael, Pharohound, Beyond the Fathoms and Dirt Nap Dogma (Jan. 25); Lera Lynn (Jan. 30); Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio (Feb. 15); Lazer Lloyd with special guest Johnny B. Gayden (Feb. 27); Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise, Badd Assets and Myles Bullen (April 4); and Paul Thorn (May 12).
General admission tickets cost $10. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the venue, ignitionmusic.net or call 574-971-8282.
GBCo free concert series continues
GOSHEN — Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St., hosts a weekly music series of free concerts from 7-9 p.m. each Wednesday. Upcoming performances include tonight's show by Anna p.s. and Mykayla Cynthia, Brides of Neptune (Jan. 22), The Lost Luggage Trio (Jan. 29), Keith Scott (Feb. 5), Joe Baughman (Feb. 12) and The Dawg (Feb. 19).
Other upcoming non-Wednesday concerts include Thursday's Derek Lambacher and the Gruesome Twosome and The Dean's List show beginning at 6 p.m., Steve Michaels (Feb. 9) and Imphormal (Feb. 23).
Elephant Bar to host two upcoming events
GOSHEN — The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., will host two upcoming free events. With a repertoire of blues, rock and pop covers, along with original compositions, local band Shake N’ Chill will perform from 9 p.m.-midnight Jan. 25. An evening of social dancing, Salsa Night will take place at 9 p.m. Jan. 31.
Triple-bill concert at El Diamente Azul Event Center
GOSHEN — Del Rancho Al Norte, Los Ortega and Banda Centenario will perform on a triple bill from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Jan. 25 at El Diamante Azul Event Center, 2618 Peddlers Village Road. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 574-202-4573 or visit facebook.com/DelRanchoAlNorte/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.