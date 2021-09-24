Coming up at The Goshen Theater
The Goshen Theater has several events planned through the end of the year, including free movie nights. Here’s what’s coming:
SEPTEMBER
24 — Free Movie: “Back to the Future,” 7 p.m.
25 — Free Movie: “Back to the Future 2,” 2 p.m.
25 — Free Movie: “Back to the Future 3,” 7 p.m.
26 — Grant Mudge: “Playing with Shakespeare,” 4 p.m.
OCTOBER
3 — Paul Robeson Show by Anthony Brown (ticketed), 7 p.m.
8 — Free Movie: “Enchanted,” 7 p.m.
9 — Edward Brothers – A Night With the Stars (ticketed), 7:30 p.m.
16 — D&D Board Game Event in Ballroom with Art House
22 — Free Movie: “Hocus Pocus,” 7 p.m.
30 — “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Art House (ticketed), 11 p.m.
NOVEMBER
12 — Free Movie: “Coco,” 7 p.m.
14 — Miss Elkhart – Miss America Qualifier Competition (ticketed), 4 p.m.
19 — Free Movie: “Frozen,” 7 p.m.
21 — Goshen Community Chorale Concert
DECEMBER
10 — Free Movie: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m.
11 — Free Movie: “A Christmas Story,” 7 p.m.
17 — Free Movie: “Elf,” 7 p.m.
To learn more or to purchase tickets, go online to goshentheater.com.
Anthony Brown returns with Paul Robeson Tribute show
GOSHEN — The story of this gifted American hero who struggled and triumphed comes alive in a 90-minute, song-filled, multimedia presentation by Anthony Brown.
“I Go On Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in Word and Song” is performed by Brown, an American baritone and international peace ambassador. Accompanied by narrator, pianist and archival video footage, Brown reveals Robeson as a towering figure in American history and a champion for peace and human rights for much of the 20th century.
“I Go On Singing” brings music and history alive with equal parts documentary and live concert experience, according to information provided by The Goshen Theater. Musical numbers range from spirituals to Broadway and include Robeson’s original arrangements of favorites such as “Wade in the Water,” “Ol Man River,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Water Boy” and others. In addition, Robeson’s musical colleague, the legendary folk singer Pete Seeger, makes two video appearances discussing his friendship with Robeson, the music they shared, and the turbulent times in which they lived.
Tickets are $10 and available online here through the Goshen Theater website, goshentheater.com.
Grant Mudge talks Shakespeare
GOSHEN — “Grant Mudge: Playing With Shakespeare” will take place at The Goshen Theater at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Mudge has a new solo show that is part performance, part talk/discussion. Mudge’s offering this year is a riff on Shakespeare’s comedies, with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” highlighted.
According to information provided by Goshen Theater, “From the outright Clowns to the blustery Capitanos, Mudge pairs some of Shakespeare’s most recognizable comedic roles with some overlooked gems that rarely see stage time.”
Part of a series with the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival, for which Mudge is the Ryan Family producing artistic director, his show is designed to appeal to the uninitiated and aficionado alike.
This is not a ticketed event.
Oktoberfest-themed event set for Howard Park
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Venues Parks & Arts in collaboration with Howard Park Public House will be hosting an Oktoberfest-themed concert in the park today from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Howard Park.
Open to all ages, the free event will feature special live music performances from Die Musikmeisters Band on the event lawn, family-friendly games and activities and German food and beer from Howard Park Public House.
Several picnic tables will be available, but attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and a blanket to enjoy the music. Masks and physical distancing will be encouraged throughout the event. Head to visithowardpark.com to learn more.
First Fridays to be an electric event
GOSHEN — Goshen’s First Fridays is charged for action Oct. 1.
As part of National Drive Electric Week, an electric vehicle show will take place at City Hall, 202 S. Fifth St., from 5 to 7:30 p.m. People may be able to test drive an electric vehicle.
All attendees and volunteers are required to wear face masks whenever they are within six feet of another person at all National Drive Electric Week 2021 events.
Along with test driving a vehicle, attendees can hear from electric vehicle drivers about their experience; learn from South Shore Clean Cities what electric vehicles are available locally (both new and used); how and where to find electric vehicle charging stations; what purchasing incentives are available and more.
Electric vehicle owners are invited to bring their electric vehicles to the event. The event is co-hosted by City of Goshen, Michiana Area Council of Governments and South Shore Clean Cities.
