Ruggeri to show at Leeper Park Art Fair
SOUTH BEND — This Saturday and Sunday, Missouri-based artist David Ruggeri will participate in South Bend’s 54th Annual Leeper Park Art Fair.
Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Attendees can meet Ruggeri and see some of his pieces first-hand.
When he’s not working as an associate professor of health sciences at the University of Missouri, Ruggeri is painting. His inspiration comes from graffiti culture, specifically the movement, colors, and style. He said he likes to pull in inspiration from his predecessors such as Keith Haring, Cope2, and Kaws, always making sure to use a lot of color, patterns, texture and "pop."
For the upcoming exhibition, Ruggeri will showcase a handful of his paintings, including Skull Trooper, Stratocaster, Krusty, Ford, Ferrari, Monopoly Car, among others.
Vibes Music Festival coming to Howard Park
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Venues Parks & Arts in collaboration with A Gammage Solutions will be hosting the second annual Vibes Music Festival at Howard Park on June 26 from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for the 21 and older festival.
“This is a great opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate some of the incredibly talented artists we have in our own backyard,” said VPA Director of Recreational Experiences Jonathan Jones.
The event will host live performances from Kloe Je, Dream Team Live, Heyzeus, Tre Marquise, Micki Miller, Blanche J, and Keda. Artwork will be displayed by Allison Jeter, Adrian Swanson, Lauren Steinhofer and Kamika Perry. Local vendors will also have merchandise for sale along with a variety of food trucks and an outdoor bar.
"A Gammage Solutions is excited to partner with VPA again on such a great event for this community,” said event organizer, Austin Gammage. “All of the artists and vendors are ready to share their music, art and businesses at the festival.”
To learn more about this event and purchase tickets in advance, visit sbvpa.org/vibes.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, the City of South Bend recommends the following during this event: fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask while attending.
The History Museum to host brass quintet
SOUTH BEND — The music of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet and the exhibit "Manufacturing Victory," presented by The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum, are featured at "Victory: Sounds of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet," taking place at 6:30 p.m. June 29 in The History Museum’s Tuesley Amphitheatre.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and reservations are required. Admission is $10/general and $5/members. Tickets may be purchased online at historymuseumSB.org. Active military and veterans may call 574-235-9664 to reserve free tickets.
The brass quintet will perform a 45-minute concert of military music and brass quintet favorites. Between selections, museum curators and representatives of Conn Selmer will describe ways musical instrument manufacturers answered the call to service by producing items for the armed forces.
"Manufacturing Victory," which spans both The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum, is open one hour prior to and 30 minutes following the performance. The exhibit chronicles the area’s long history of defense production and explores the ingenuity of business leaders and line workers as they worked together manufacturing victory.
For information, call 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
Premier Arts to present 'Lullaby of Broadway'
ELKHART — Premier Arts invites the public to enjoy "Lullaby of Broadway" at The Lerner Theatre June 25-27. This show revives a Premier Arts’ former tradition showcasing song and dance throughout Broadway history, according to information provided by Premier Arts.
From the Golden Age of Broadway to today’s instant classics, highlights include selections from "Guys & Dolls," "Annie," "Jersey Boys," "Les Miserables," "Beautiful" and more.
Performance dates and times are: June 25, 7:30 p.m.; June 26, 7:30 p.m.; and June 27, 3 p.m.
Tickets cost $12, $21 and $25
Senior rate (55 years old and older) and students is $21.
A group of more than 15 guests can purchase tickets at $21 per person.
Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office at 410 S. Main St. by calling 574-293-4469, or online at www.premierarts.org.
Upcoming Premier Arts productions includes: "Grease," July 23-25; "The Addams Family," Oct. 29-31; and "Christmas Carol," Dec. 10-12.
Symphony to present 'A Juneteenth Celebration' on WNIT
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will release a new, hour-long televised program titled “A Juneteenth Celebration.”
The program will air this Saturday at 9 p.m. on WNIT. It will celebrate through stories, music and poetry Juneteenth, a holiday observed across the country celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.
“This project is our Symphony’s tribute to a momentous day in the history of our country that has been often overlooked," said Symphony Board Member Dr. Marvin V. Curtis. "I am pleased to be a part of bringing the history of Juneteenth and the stories and music of composers of African descent to our community.”
The program features a 12-musician string ensemble from the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, host Dr. Curtis, guest artists Pam Blair, and Emorja Roberson; and interviews with African American leaders Latorya Greene and Gladys Muhammad, alongside South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. The Symphony performs five works by composers of African descent including Jesse Montgomery, Joseph Boulogne, William Grant Still and George Walker.
"This project reflects, in part, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra's commitment to the voices of South Bend’s African American community as expressed through continued dialogue and the power of the performing arts," information provided by the symphony reads.
“For years, many have wondered why the Black community celebrates Juneteenth," said composer and performer Emorja Roberson. "To us, it is our day of freedom. We sing songs that give us strength on days of sadness. We groove to the music that makes us laugh and feel good. We share stories that bind our community. This is our emancipation.”
“Equity, diversity and inclusion is, I think, the most important priority for the South Bend Symphony Orchestra right now," Music Director Alastair Willis added. "I am proud to be part of an organization that is addressing this and taking action. Our Juneteenth celebration program is just one example of our commitment.”
This project was made possible through the support of the University of Notre Dame and the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center; and sponsors, 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, and the African American Community Fund at the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
