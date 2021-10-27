New artistic director hired for theater group
BRISTOL — Brock Butler has been hired as the artistic director of the Elkhart Civic Theatre.
A lifelong resident of Elkhart, Butler has been active with the theater since 1999 when, at the age of 11, he was cast as a Munchkin in “The Wizard of Oz,” according to information from the theater group. In 2011 he began directing, adding shows such as “Dear Edwina,” “Dog Sees God,” “A Christmas Story the Musical,” “Disaster!,” “Mamma Mia” “and “A Christmas Story.” He is currently directing “Bright Star,” which opens Nov. 12.
Butler has also performed in a variety of productions.
Information from the theatre group states Butler will help guide the future creative direction of Elkhart Civic Theatre, as well as overseeing the creative process in each season. He will guide the selection of future plays and musicals to be produced and will develop new talent in all aspects of production.
“I am very excited and deeply humbled to take on this new role as artistic director at Elkhart Civic Theatre,ˮ Butler said. “Having grown up within the walls of the Bristol Opera House, I’ve seen firsthand what an enormous impact ECT can have on the people of our community. The opportunity to help guide and shape the future of this organization I love so dearly is the greatest honor I can imagine.”
Theatre offering stand-up comedy class
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theater's Michael Cripe Studio will offer a six-week stand-up comedy class for those who want to learn about the art and craft of making audiences laugh, using nothing but a microphone.
The Saturday morning class will meet from 8 to 10 a.m., Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26. In addition, there will be a class performance and competition in front of a live audience March 12 at 7:30 p.m. The winner of this competition will appear with other local comedians in a stand-up showcase in June. All classes and performances will take place at the Bristol Opera House.
Classes will be taught by professional comedians Brad Miller and Sean Shank. Price for the class is $50 per student.
The class syllabus and enrollment form can be downloaded from elkhartcivictheatre.org/standup2022.
Slaughter, Great White to rock event center
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Great White and Slaughter will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111Wilson Road, March 4, at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com. Ticket prices start at $25 plus fees.
Great White is an American hard rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1977. The band has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, and two platinum albums. Great White is best known for their Grammy nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.” Other hit singles include “Rock Me,” “Save Your Love,” “The Angel Song,” “Mistabone,” “I've Got Something For You,” “Feeling So Much Better,” and “Complicated.” The current lineup includes original members Mark Kendall (guitar), Michael Lardie (guitar, keyboards), Audie Desbrow (drums) and are joined by Mitch Malloy (lead singer), and Scott Snyder (bass). More information about Great White is available at www.officialgreatwhite.com.
Slaughter is an American rock band formed in Las Vegas in 1988. The band reached stardom in 1990 with their first album, “Stick It To Ya,” which reached double platinum in the United States. The album included several hit singles including “Up All Night,” “Spend My Life,” “Mad About You,” and “Fly to the Angels.”
The band includes Mark Slaughter (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Dana Strum (bass), Jeff Blando (lead guitar and backup vocals), and Blas Elias (drums). More information about Slaughter is available at www.slaughterusa.com.
