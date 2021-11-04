Pastor to answer questions over a pint
GOSHEN — A pastor at Faith Lutheran Church of Goshen will be at Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St., from 6:30 to 8 tonight to talk, have dinner and enjoy a pint (of any drink) with whomever stops by. This is a monthly event. The next Pints with a Pastor will be Dec. 2.
Anthem Lights to perform
WARSAW — Anthem Lights, a pop vocal group, will take to the stage of Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets range from $28 to $50.
To purchase tickets, go online to
https://wagonwheelcenter.vbotickets.com/event/ANTHEM_LIGHTS/46454.
Northridge show choir selling mattresses
MIDDLEBURY — The Northridge High School Show Choir Mattress Fundraiser will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The sale will take place at Waypoint Community Church, 56893 C.R. 29, Goshen.
Mattresses will include name brands, such as Simmons Beautyrest, according to the sale’s Facebook page. The mattresses are priced up to 50% below retail. This is a one-day only sale. Purchases benefit the show choir.
Lexi Adams to perform at The Oasis
GOSHEN — Musician Lexi Adams will be performing at The Oasis, 702 W. Lincoln Ave., from 6 to 9 tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.