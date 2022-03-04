‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at The Lerner
ELKHART — Premier Arts is bringing “Little Shop of Horrors” to The Lerner Theatre stage today through Sunday.
In this classic show, Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood.
Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination.
This show is produced in partnership with FLEXCO Products Inc.
Show dates and times include: today, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 3 p.m.
For tickets and details, go online to www.premierarts.org.
March events planned at Goshen Theater
GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater has numerous events planned for the month of March.
On March 11, come watch the free movie “Lilo and Stitch” at 7 p.m. While the event is free, donations are welcome at the door.
Seating is limited, so reserve tickets by going online to GoshenTheater.com/events.
On March 13, Art House presents Oscar-nominated shorts.
Join Art House for the showing of multiple screenings of all three Oscar-nominated shorts at the theater. Cost is $10 per screening, or purchase a pass to see all three blocks for $25. The schedule begins with animated shorts (Rated R) at 2 p.m., followed by documentary shorts (Rated R) and 4 p.m., and concluding with live action shorts (Rated R) at 7:30 p.m.
On March 19, the theater will feature the Howard Hawks Film Festival.
The Elkhart County Historical Museum, Goshen Theater and the Goshen Historical Society invite attendees to view two classic movies — “A Song is Born” at 2 p.m. and “The Big Sleep” at 6 p.m. — celebrating the work of filmmaker and Goshen native Howard Hawks (1896-1977). The event is free to attend. Reserve tickets at GoshenTheater.com/events.
On March 26, Art House will present Oscar-nominated shorts.
Art House will show multiple screenings of Oscar-nominated shorts at Goshen Theater. Cost is $10 per screening, or purchase a pass to see all three blocks for $25. The schedule begins with live action shorts (Rated R) at 2 p.m., and concludes with documentary shorts (Rated R) at 5 p.m.
For more information and board-set policies regarding COVID-19, visit www.goshentheater.com/events, or visit Goshen Theater’s Facebook Page.
