‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at The Lerner

ELKHART — Premier Arts is bringing “Little Shop of Horrors” to The Lerner Theatre stage today through Sunday.

In this classic show, Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood.

Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination.

This show is produced in partnership with FLEXCO Products Inc.

Show dates and times include: today, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 3 p.m.

For tickets and details, go online to www.premierarts.org.

March events planned at Goshen Theater

GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater has numerous events planned for the month of March.

On March 11, come watch the free movie “Lilo and Stitch” at 7 p.m. While the event is free, donations are welcome at the door.

Seating is limited, so reserve tickets by going online to GoshenTheater.com/events.

On March 13, Art House presents Oscar-nominated shorts.

Join Art House for the showing of multiple screenings of all three Oscar-nominated shorts at the theater. Cost is $10 per screening, or purchase a pass to see all three blocks for $25. The schedule begins with animated shorts (Rated R) at 2 p.m., followed by documentary shorts (Rated R) and 4 p.m., and concluding with live action shorts (Rated R) at 7:30 p.m.

On March 19, the theater will feature the Howard Hawks Film Festival.

The Elkhart County Historical Museum, Goshen Theater and the Goshen Historical Society invite attendees to view two classic movies — “A Song is Born” at 2 p.m. and “The Big Sleep” at 6 p.m. — celebrating the work of filmmaker and Goshen native Howard Hawks (1896-1977). The event is free to attend. Reserve tickets at GoshenTheater.com/events.

On March 26, Art House will present Oscar-nominated shorts.

Art House will show multiple screenings of Oscar-nominated shorts at Goshen Theater. Cost is $10 per screening, or purchase a pass to see all three blocks for $25. The schedule begins with live action shorts (Rated R) at 2 p.m., and concludes with documentary shorts (Rated R) at 5 p.m.

For more information and board-set policies regarding COVID-19, visit www.goshentheater.com/events, or visit Goshen Theater’s Facebook Page.

