Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow developing later at night. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.