Goshen native's 'The Shade Shepherd' to have Hoosier premiere
SOUTH BEND — Goshen native Jordon Hodges, who starred in the 2014 Indiana-based film “Sand Castles,” will locally premiere his next feature film “The Shade Shepherd,” starring and written by the actor, beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at AMC South Bend 16, 450 W. Chippewa Ave.
"The Shade Shepherd" was filmed on location in northern Indiana and southern Michigan. The film stars Hodges, Randy Spence, Caroline Newton and Brett Baker. The filmmakers say there will be a red carpet, along with a Q&A after the movie with some of the cast and crew.
Tickets cost $20. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search "The Shade Shepherd."
Goshen College gallery will host local artist's show
GOSHEN — Goshen artist David Kendall’s show at Goshen College's Hershberger Gallery, 1700 S. Main St., will run from Jan. 19 to March 22. The exhibit's artist reception will take place from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 26 in the gallery, with an artist talk to follow the reception at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is free. To view Kendall's work, visit davidkendallart.com.
'ShakeSPLOSION!!!' an 80-minute sprint through playwright's works
BRISTOL — An ECTeam Youth Production, “ShakeSPLOSION!!!” by Andrew Geha, is an 80-minute sprint through each play written by William Shakespeare. The production will run at 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.
Tickets cost $14 for adults and $12 for students. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the venue box office, elkhartcivictheatre.org or call 574-848-4116.
