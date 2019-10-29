Goshen Arts Tour to feature local creatives Friday
GOSHEN — Regional artists will showcase their work in various downtown Goshen locations from 5-9 p.m. Friday during the Goshen Arts Tour First Fridays event. Maps of participating locations will be available throughout downtown to assist attendees during the self-guided tour. Admission is free. For more information, including a downloadable map of the tour, visit cityonthego.org.
Art House, 211 S. Main St., second floor
• Dorothy Jean Carter, painting
• Todd Helmuth, woodwork
• Caitlyn O’Neal, ceramics
Bee Season Floristry, 119 E. Lincoln Ave.
• Mark Daniels, painting
Blank Space, 109 E. Lincoln Ave.
• Greencroft artists, various media
Boho Pretty, 203 S. Main St.
• Michelle Wantz, markers
The Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St.
• Dave Pottinger, painting
• Boden and Pippin Stutzman, painting
The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St.
• Marlon Martinez, painting
Fables Books, 215 S. Main St.
• Goshen elementary schools’ art, various media
Flop House, 107 E. Washington St., second floor
• Val Collins, painting
• Thomas Zuber, painting
• David Kendall, painting
Found, 208 S. Main St.
• Graber family art, various media
Gaining Ground Coffee Shop, 114 E. Lincoln Ave.
• ADEC artists, various media
Goshen Community Arts, 120 N. Main St.
• GCA students and teachers, various media
Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St.
• Jacob Hostetler, ceramics
Goshen Painters’ Guild, 212 West Washington St.
• Guild members, painting
Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St.
• Josh Cooper and Debi Gleva, painting and woodburning
Imagination Spot, 108 E. Washington St.
• Jessica Flores, watercolor and ink
Jojo’s Pretzels, 136 S. Main St.
• Goshen elementary schools’ art, various media
The Local, 132 S. Main St.
• More than 30 local artists, various media
The Nut Shoppe, 204 S. Main St.
• Mark and Lauren Eash Hershberger, laser-cut wood and acrylic
The Painted Finch, 118 E. Washington St.
• Kathy Stiffney and guest artists, painting and woodworking
Photographers Guild, 212 W. Washington St.
• Guild members, photography
Rêverie Yarn, Decor & Gifts, 201 S. Main St.
• Goshen elementary schools’ art, various media
Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn, 106 N. Main St.
• Allison Lyon, watercolor and oil painting
Woldruff’s Footwear & Apparel, 129 S. Main St.
• Kaci Deiner, jewelry
Film company announces high school screenwriting contest
INDIANA — Pigasus Pictures, the Indiana-based film company behind feature films “The Good Catholic,” “Ms. White Light” and “The Miseducation of Bindu,” is hosting its fourth annual high school short screenplay competition Project Pigasus.
The winning screenplay will be fully produced by the professional production company alongside students in their hometown. For this competition, Hoosier high school students should submit a 12-page screenplay, a one-page description of their film idea and a short intro video to projectpigasus.org. The submission deadline is Jan. 5.
Production of the film will take place over three days near the end of the 2019-20 school year. The finished film will be screened in Indiana theaters, submitted to film festivals across the country and made available for online streaming. Submissions are open to any high school student in Indiana.
“We really want everyone to know that if you’ve never written a screenplay before, that’s OK,” Pigasus CEO Zachary Spicer said. “We want to tell real stories about the real experiences of young people growing up in Indiana, so keep it simple and just write what you know.”
For the last several years, the producers at Pigasus have been dedicated to growing the entertainment industry in Indiana. They have produced three full-length feature films (with several more on the horizon) and three full-scale short films, lobbied the state Legislature for favorable filmmaking tax credits and opened a film and theater academy in Bloomington.
‘The Price Is Right Live’ to be staged at Lerner
ELKHART — “The Price is Right Live” stage show will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
Tickets for the non-televised, onstage version of the popular game show cost $45-$55 and are now available through a presale at thelerner.com. The presale code is PLINKO. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
“The Price Is Right Live” is the interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “come on down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car.
Tickets are not necessary to play and will not increase chances of being selected to play. To register for chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the Lerner box office three hours prior to show time. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit the box office or call 574-293-4469.
