Goshen Theater welcomes new program manager
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater officials have announced that Robert Tombari will be joining the theater staff as program manager.
Tombari, who hails from Spokane, Washington, will share with the Goshen community his talent in technical theater, performance, producing, directing, vocal/acting coaching and education.
Tombari earned his Master of Fine Arts in acting (the British tradition) from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Birmingham, England, and a bachelor’s degree in theater performance from Boise State University, Boise, Idaho.
His theater experience includes having been, most recently, the executive director of Spokane Ensemble Theatre, where he worked collaboratively with the artistic director to guide the trajectory of the theater.
Other previous experience includes: board president, Stage Left Theater; co-founder of The Spokane Shakespeare Society; resident artist and producer, Stage Left Theater; artist/instructor, Idaho Shakespeare Festival; and stagehand, Morrison Center for The Performing Arts (Boise).
Tombari’s honors include: Spokane Arts Imagination Award Nominee 2021; Spokane Arts Award for Inclusion, Stage Left Theater 2021; National Recognition, AACT Fest, Top 12 Production, Jody, in Lonely Planet.
“As a member of Stage Left Theater’s Board of Directors, I witnessed Robert’s work as he led our theater with his labor and his vision during the pandemic,” a member of the theater’s board said of Tombari. “He thoughtfully and decisively augmented a series of online productions that were unprecedented in their scope and success. His work catapulted Stage Left to the forefront in our regional theater scene. While other venues delayed, Robert made theater happen. He did so collaboratively and with a great vision.”
Tombari will begin his work at Goshen Theater at the end of March. He joins Susan Visser, executive director; Jerry Peters, technical director; and Katie Barnes, front of house manager.
“We can’t wait to work with Robert,” Visser said. “We already sense his energy and enthusiasm and know he will be the best possible partner as we move forward with our post-renovation plans. We are committed to new, original programming, stronger educational opportunities, and enhanced community collaborations, and Robert Tombari brings his own resolve, assuring we will reach and exceed our goals.”
For more information, contact Visser via email at execdirector@goshentheater.org.
February events at Goshen Theater
GOSHEN — A number of events are planned at the Goshen Theater to help close out February.
Voices in the Movement Arts Competition winners will be on display at the theater through Feb. 28. Visitors can view the exhibit during all public events at the theater, as well as during Box Office hours.
Those wishing to view the exhibit are cautioned that viewing hours can vary, and are urged to call ahead at 574-312-3701.
The theater will also feature a free showing of the movie “Black Panther” at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets can be reserved by going online to goshentheater.com/events. While the showing is free, donations will be accepted at the door.
On Saturday, a DES Dance Company Showcase will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. at the theater. Tickets to the event can be purchased by going online to goshentheater.com/events.
For more information about the theater and the theater’s board-set policies regarding COVID-19, go online to www.goshentheater.com/events, or visit Goshen Theater’s Facebook Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.