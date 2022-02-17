Garth Brooks returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND — Garth Brooks, the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, who has sold more than 157 million records, will perform live at Notre Dame Stadium — rain or shine — at 7 p.m. May 7.
The concert will be presented by Amazon Music.
This will be Brooks’ only appearance in Indiana, Michigan or Illinois.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. There will be an eight-ticket limit. Seating is in-the-round.
There are only three ways to buy tickets:
• www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
• The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
• The Ticketmaster app on mobile devices
There will be no advance box office sales. All seats are reserved.
Tickets cost $98.95 and are all-inclusive.
Purchasers will assume COVID risks and all COVID rules apply at the stadium.
Brooks’ team suggests that fans should go now to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.
Movies at the Morris to launch
SOUTH BEND — Returning to its roots as a vaudeville and movie house, the Morris Performing Arts Center will show a two-movie series to celebrate its 100-year anniversary.
This Saturday, The MPAC will feature a showing of the hit classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15 and all proceeds will go toward the Morris 100 capital campaign.
“We’re excited to offer a new way to experience the Morris while helping fund the next 100 years of this historic building,” said VPA Chief Development Officer Annie Smith.
In addition, the MPAC will host a free showing of Disney’s “Soul” at 3 p.m. Sunday. In celebration of Black History Month, this feature is part of a larger celebration being led by South Bend Venues Parks & Arts. Tickets for “Soul” are free to the public and can be claimed at morriscenter.org" target="_blank">www.morriscenter.org.
More information on both events can be found online at morriscenter.org. To learn more about the $30 million Morris 100 capital campaign, visit morris100.org.
Jason Aldean to bring ‘Cowboy’ tour to Coliseum
FORT WAYNE — Multi-platinum entertainer Jason Aldean announced Tuesday that he will gear up for the road this summer with his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour, produced by Live Nation, and one of the stops will include Fort Wayne.
The 34-city trek will include special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.
The general public can purchase tickets beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com. The tour will make a stop in Fort Wayne on Oct. 7 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
Orchestra to host concert, symposium
SOUTH BEND — In 2021, the South Bend Symphony unanimously adopted an equity, diversity, and inclusion statement that begins with “The South Bend Symphony Orchestra acknowledges America’s legacy of systemic racism in society and, in particular, how that legacy has permeated American orchestras.”
Prioritizing to implement diversity into the 2021-22 Season, the fourth concert in the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series will feature works by Black composers exclusively for the first time in the symphony’s history.
“American Composers” at 7:30 p.m. April 2 will feature “A Joyous Trilogy” by Quinn Mason, Piano Concerto in One Movement by Florence Price, and “The Negro Folk Symphony” by William Dawson.
“American Composers” single-ticket purchases can be made:
• ONLINE — www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony
• PHONE — 574-235-9190 (10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday)
• IN-PERSON — The Morris, 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend, during the times listed above or two hours before any performance.
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra and the St. Joseph Public Library will unite to host a three-week book club symposium addressing the lack of diversity in orchestral repertoire using “Dvořák’s Prophecy: And the Vexed Fate of Black Classical Music” by Joseph Horowitz.
In 1893, during his visit to the United States, composer Antonín Dvořák prophesied “a great and noble school of American classical music based in the Negro melodies.” However, this idea was rejected by white influential American composers, leading to the ongoing suppression of African American composers. The public is invited to join host Dr. Marvin Curtis to discuss the historical events and the future of African American composers.
The three-week book discussion begins March 16 from 7-8 p.m. at the St. Joseph Public Library’s Main branch. Led by Marvin V. Curtis, chair of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, and dean and music professor emeritus at IU South Bend, participants will discuss the book and its implications.
Register at www.southbendsymphony.org to join the conversation. The Zoom link and code will be available one week before the event and emailed to attendees. In-person participation is suggested, and facial masks are required. Copies of the book are available at the main branch of the St. Joe County Public Library or through Amazon or a local bookstore.
