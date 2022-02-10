John Clayton to honor brother, long-time collaborator
NOTRE DAME — Legendary composer, arranger and bassist John Clayton leads a heartfelt concert dedicated to his younger brother, saxophonist Jeff Clayton.
This event is the DeBartolo Performing Art Center’s final Presenting Series jazz offering of the season. The John Clayton & the Friends & Brothers Band assembles for a solo show on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Regular tickets are $35; student tickets are $15.
This month’s Presenting Series concert is the first time John Clayton has performed in a quintet format since his brother succumbed to cancer in December 2020, according to information provided by DeBartolo PAC. The band includes Rickey Woodard (tenor sax), Patrick Bartley (alto sax), Justin Kauflin (piano), David Alvarez III (drums) and John Clayton.
“We have assembled a group of people that were like family to Jeff Clayton,” John Clayton said. “Rickey Woodard was his best friend, and they talked endlessly about the saxophone, music, and life. Patrick Bartley met Jeff as a teenager, and at their first lesson, Jeff not only determined that Patrick’s saxophone was unplayable, but he found donors overnight, contributed himself, and purchased a new saxophone for Patrick. Patrick currently plays that instrument. Justin Kauflin received music and life lessons from Jeff, as did David Alvarez III, who was the last drummer to play in the Clayton Brothers before Jeff’s passing.”
Born in 1955, alto saxophonist and multi-reed instrumentalist Jeff Clayton began his career as a touring and studio musician. Before joining Stevie Wonder’s band, he studied oboe and English horn at California State University, Northridge, for more than three years. He spent three years recording and touring with the famous music giant. Jeff later recorded with Gladys Knight, Kenny Rogers, Michael Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Madonna. Madonna’s Back in Business earned Jeff his Grammy nomination for Best Pop Soloist. In 1977, John and Jeff Clayton founded the Clayton Brothers Quartet, later to become the Clayton Brothers Quintet. He also co-founded the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra with his brother, John.
John Clayton is an award-winning composer, arranger, conductor, producer, and educator. With a Grammy and nine nominations, he has performed with iconic artists Diana Krall, Paul McCartney, Regina Carter, and Dee Dee Bridgewater. He was commissioned by leading ensembles in the U.S. and Europe, including the Northwest Chamber Orchestra, the American Jazz Philharmonic, The Carnegie Hall Big Band, and the Amsterdam Philharmonic.
John serves as the musical director of several renowned jazz festivals, including the Jazz Port Townsend Festival, attracting prominent artists from across the globe at one of the nation’s premier jazz events. He co-founded the Grammy-nominated Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and the Clayton Brothers Quintet, nominated for two Grammy awards.
Single tickets are on sale for $35 regular, $15 students at performingarts.nd.edu. For more information or group sales, visit or call the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office at 574-631-2800 Monday–Friday, noon–6 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday for Hotel California
ELKHART — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the June 25 Hotel California, a Salute to the Eagles, concert.
The concert begin at 8 p.m. and will take place at The Lerner, 410 S. Main St.
According to information provided by The Lerner, “For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of the Eagles.”
This show incorporates vocal harmony and authentic instrumentation, including all specialty instruments in “a stage spectacle that is both modern and exciting.”
Each concert features Eagles megahits, including “Take It Easy,” “Heartache Tonight” and, of course, “Hotel California,” as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh.
Tickets cost $35 to $45 and can be purchased online at thelerner.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Orchestra’s ‘Terra Nostra’ fuses music, cinema
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s “Terra Nostra” performance on Feb. 26 at the Morris Performing Arts Center will fuse the power of symphonic music with videography that calls awareness to the impacts of climate change, paired with a work by world-renowned composer and soloist Kinan Azmeh.
The third performance in the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series, “Terra Nostra” combines cinematic presentation with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra to engage, educate and inspire all, Symphony officials stated in a press release.
The concert includes “D’un Matin de Printemps” (“On a Spring Morning”) by Lili Boulanger. According to the release, “The sweet and playful sounds of this piece nicely contrast with the ornamented tune of In the ‘Steppes of Central Asia’ by Alexander Borodin.” This work depicts an interaction between Russians and Central Asians in the steppelands of Central Asia as they travel through the desert.
Composer and special guest Kinan Azmeh’s “Suite for Improvisor and Orchestra” features a quasi improvisatory clarinet solo parlaying motivic material indigenous to Syria, his homeland, the release reads. Concluding the evening’s program is “Terra Nostra” (“Our earth” and “Our land” in both Latin and Italian).
The release reads: “This portion of the performance combines stunning visuals through a cinematic presentation with the power of symphonic music. During the 30-minute multimedia symphony, ‘Terra Nostra’ explores the impact and challenges of climate change. Composed by Christophe Chagnard with poetry by Emily Siff and a film by Charlie Spears from Hullabaloo, it will engage, educate, inspire, and empower people to move for personal and policy change to protect our Earth.”
In addition to in-person viewing, this concert will have a livestream option. To purchase access, visit www.southbendsymphony.org/series/virtualstage
For tickets, go online to www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony or call the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office at 574-235-9190 (10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday –Thursday).
Auditions for ‘Honky Tonk Laundry’ coming up
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will hold open auditions for the musical “Honky Tonk Laundry” Feb. 20 and 22 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St.
“Honky Tonk Laundry” is directed by Missey Domiano with assistant director Dolly Stephenson. Performances will be held April 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 at the Bristol Opera House.
Auditions will consist of readings from the script plus a singing audition. All auditioners should bring a full list of conflicts from Feb. 23- April 16.
A synopsis of the show reads, “When Lana Mae Hopkins, owner and proprietress of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie Lane Murphy to help out in the Laundromat, they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds, and cheatin’ hearts. These two country angels join forces to turn their good ol’ Laundromat into a boot-scootin’ honky-tonk, exacting a touch of revenge against those that done ‘em wrong, and all while guaranteeing each and every customer a good, clean time!”
“Honky Tonk Laundry” is a musical from Roger Bean (‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’), and features music made famous by country stars Reba McEntire, Sara Evans, Carrie Underwood, Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton, Jessica Andrews, Martina McBride, Pam Tillis, Terri Clark, Chely Wright, Trisha Yearwood, Gretchen Wilson, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, and Loretta Lynn.
CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS
(Ages are suggested, not required):
Lana Mae, age 30-45, any ethnicity. Runs the Wishy-Washy Washateria; in a rocky marriage, she has chosen to ignore signs of her husband’s philandering; her thoughts regarding marriage and love are throwbacks to the fifties, and Katie helps show her the way to break free from her internal prison; dresses brightly, her hair is larger than normal, and she lives her life through colorful Southern sayings; cheerful and bighearted; a real diamond-in-the-rough. (Mezzo-alto with strong belt.)
Katie 20-35, any ethnicity. Secures a job working for Lana Mae in the Laundromat; sets out to help Lana Mae break free from her husband; at the same time, she is struggling with her own obsession with her ex-boyfriend, who still figures prominently in her life; neurotic, obsessive, and quick with her temper; learning from Lana Mae how to open up and face her fears, especially after a little self-medication. (Mezzo-soprano with strong belt.)
Actresses should bring their best southern accents and be ready to “country” it up with their vocals, according to the information provided.
