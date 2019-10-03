Elkhart ArtWalk to wrap season with 'The Color Purple' theme
ELKHART — For October ArtWalk, organizers are partnering with YWCA Safe Haven Elkhart to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participating artists will explore the color purple, the official color of Domestic Violence Awareness, and participating businesses will host special promotions and activities to spread awareness, such as purple ribbons, donation jars and more.
From 5-8 p.m. Oct. 9, the free, self-guided tour will lead attendees through exhibits, performances and more along Main Street and Lexington Avenue. Featured artists include Dave Rozmarynowski (illustrations) at Our Place on Main, 126 S. Main St.; Doyle Borntrager (woodworking) and Cary Osborne (steampunk lamps) at Juxtapose, 208 S. Main St.; and Brenda Murnane (paintings, refurbished furniture) at Bella's Boutique, 226 S. Main St.
At 6 p.m. at Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St., dancing and a live painting demonstration will be led by Kathleen Bowers, a victim assistance advocate with the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Other dancers include Amorena Ruffolo and Edita Adomaityte.
During ArtWalk, Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., will offer free admission to visitors of the 41st Elkhart Juried Regional.
Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. 2nd St will host a Cookies & Canvas painting class. Members of Servant’s Heart Community Church, 204 S. Main St., will help the kids make purple monster creations, and attendees can decorate purple pumpkins at Civic Plaza.
Visit Arts on Main Gallery, 205 S. Main St., to see The Clothesline Project, a special display of T-shirts designed by victims of domestic violence staying at the Safe Haven shelter. Safe Haven will also be selling domestic violence awareness T-shirts, bracelets and key chains. All proceeds will benefit programs at Safe Haven.
For a full list of participating artists and musicians, and for dining and shopping recommendations, visit www.elkhartartwalk.com.
'Kindie' rock band Recess Monkey to play DeBartolo PAC
NOTRE DAME — “Kindie” rock band Recess Monkey will perform a 60-minute concert beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at the University of Notre Dame's DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, 100 Performing Arts Center.
A Grammy-nominated trio of teachers, Recess Monkey, dubbed Seattle's "breakout stars" by Time Magazine, have written songs such as “Mustaches of the World” (“I’ve heard the ancient prophecy/that’s whispered in the secret places/about how all the mustaches/will be set free from all the faces”) and “Digging a Hole” (“Tunneled down into a cavern/there was a crazy party there/with mastodons and dinosaurs and giant insects everywhere”).
“We developed our voices, rapport and understanding of childhood themes as classroom teachers," band member Jack Forman said. "Now, we get to use those skills to turn our music into a giant mirror that reflects universal themes of childhood back at the family that we play for. We think of ourselves less as musical educators and more as a musical reminder of the joy of childhood both for kinds and the adults in our audiences.”
Tickets cost $5 and be purchased by visiting www.dpactickets.nd.edu, the venue's box office or by calling 574-631-2800.
ECT staged reading first to be interpreted for the deaf, hard of hearing
ELKHART — For the first time, Elkhart Civic Theatre will present one of its staged readings for the deaf and hard of hearing.
A reading of "Silent Sky" by Lauren Gunderson will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Elkhart, 1732 Garden St, part of the Marcia Fulmer Staged Reading Series.
Tickets cost $10. To purchase tickets, visit elkhartcivictheatre.org, the venue doors the day of the performance or call 574-848-4116 (Monday through Friday from 1-5:30 p.m.).
