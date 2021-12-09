King’s Singers present Christmas performance at GC
GOSHEN — British a cappella ensemble the King’s Singers will perform at Goshen College on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for a Performing Arts Series concert in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall.
The King’s Singers have represented the gold standard in a cappella singing on the world’s greatest stages for more than 50 years, according to information provided by Goshen College. The group is constantly pushing the boundaries of their repertoire with unique collaborations and original works, while at the same time honoring their origins in the British choral tradition.
The King’s Singers were founded in 1968 by six choral scholars from King’s College in Cambridge, England. Over time, the group’s membership has changed, and the ensemble currently features countertenors Patrick Dunachie and Edward Button, tenor Julian Gregory, baritones Christopher Bruerton and Nick Ashby, and bass Jonathan Howard.
They have performed in venues such as the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall and Tokyo Opera City, and they have collaborated with orchestras including the German NDR Radiophilharmonie and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. The group has also performed over 200 commissioned works by leading composers such as Eric Whitacre, John Tavener and Judith Bingham.
The King’s Singers have compiled a discography of more than 150 recordings and have received numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards, an Emmy award and a place in Gramophone Magazine’s inaugural Hall of Fame. Their most recent recording, The Library Vol. 3, was released this year and is available for purchase on their website.
Tickets are $50, $45 or $35 and are available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the Box Office (boxoffice@goshen.edu, 574-535-7566).
Either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (within 48 hours of the concert) is required for entrance into the venue. Face masks must be worn at all times while indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Songs of the Season returns
SOUTH BEND — The return of a festive holiday concert, Songs of the Season, will be filled with music for choir, brass and organ. This performance will include a Vesper Chorale and Children’s Choir of Michiana singing familiar holiday music as well as new music from today’s most-admired composers.
Music selections include works by Felix Mendelssohn, Dan Forrest, Jennifer Higdon, Shawn Kirchner, Nico Muhly, Evelyn Simpson-Curenton, Dale Trumbore and more.
The concert will take place at St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College in South Bend this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door and cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $7 students and children. for more information, email info@musicalartsindiana.org.
Rasley publishes pickleball book
“A Pickleball Soap Opera: Love, Murder, and Pickleball” by Goshen native Jeff Rasley has been published.
The book is a story about a romance that develops within a pickleball group, a mysterious murderer stalking the group, and an ageing athlete learning how to play the game, according to a synopsis provided by Rasley. Mixed into the story are the serious issues of coping with the loss of a loved one, finding meaning after retirement, domestic abuse and how soldiers suffering from PTSD are treated.
The characters include a heroic Air Force pilot, a CIA spy, a U.S. Marines sergeant, FBI agents, British Special Forces, Al-Qaeda jihadists and Taliban fighters. But the major characters are five pickleball players in Ohio: a lusty heiress, two retired attorneys, a military wife and a pickleball pro.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MJ3TKX3.
