Goshen Theater to show free movies
GOSHEN — In January, the Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will show free movies.
The movies include:
Jan. 14 — “Frozen” at 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 — “Miracle” at 7 p.m.
Donations are welcome at the door.
For more information and the board’s set policies regarding COVID-19, visit www.goshentheater.com/events, or visit Goshen Theater’s Facebook page. All public events
are dependent on Elkhart County’s COVID-19 advisory levels the week of the event.
A Festival of Carols to show Christmas Day
GOSHEN — It’s not too late to watch “A Festival of Carols” put on by Goshen College. The concert will be airing on PBS station WNIT, Channel 34, out of South Bend Saturday at 1 a.m., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The annual Christmas concert features the college’s orchestra and three vocal ensembles, plus the community Shout For Joy Children’s Choir.
The hour-long program will include favorite Christmas songs, carols and traditional hymns. This will be the broadcast of the 2019 program which was filmed in Goshen College’s Sauder Concert Hall by Goshen College’s Communication Department students and faculty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.