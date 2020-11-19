‘Ax for Murder’ auditions canceled
BRISTOL — Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County, Elkhart Civic Theatre officials recently modified the current season to produce smaller-cast shows, as well as offer limited audience sizes in accordance with local regulations.
According to a news release earlier this week, Elkhart Civic officials announced they have canceled the upcoming auditions and performances for the youth play “Ax of Murder.” Auditions, which were originally scheduled for Monday and Nov. 30, will not be held and the 2021-22 youth season beginning October 2021 will include both “Ax of Murder” and the musical, “The Addams Family Young @ Part.”
At present, Elkhart Civic Theatre, 210 E. Vistula St., is selecting shows for February, April and May 2021 slots in keeping with this policy, officials stated in the news release. The production of “Cinderella” in July 2021 at the Goshen Theatre is not affected by the changes.
Middlebury Museum to hold over exhibit to 2021
MIDDLEBURY — Officials with the Middlebury Community Historical Museum announced the exhibit on sports will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Feb. 2.
Normally, when the museum closes at the end of the year, it will reopen with a new exhibit the following spring, officials stated in a news release, however, due to the COVID–19 pandemic and social restrictions, the museum was not able to open its 2020 exhibit on sports until August. The exhibit will be held into 2021, and conditions and restrictions at that time will dictate the actual opening date, officials stated in the news release.
The Middlebury Community Historical Museum is located at 301 Bristol Ave., and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The Lerner cancels remaining 2020 events
ELKHART — Under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new COVID-19 restriction guidelines announced Nov. 11, Lerner management and The Lerner Governing Board recently announced all remaining events through the end of 2020 have been canceled.
The Aurinko Ballet’s Nutcracker as well as the Tutu School’s Winter Bravo Bash, previously scheduled for Nov. 28 have been canceled.
For more information, visit www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner box office at 574-293-4469.
All ticket purchasers will be refunded, officials stated in a news release, and purchasers are asked to allow a minimum of four to six weeks for refunds to be processed. For those who purchased tickets with cash, check or Lerner Gift Certificate, the refund will be completed via check from the city of Elkhart.
