New York Times White House reporter to speak at Goshen College
GOSHEN — Katie Rogers, a White House correspondent for The New York Times and an Elkhart native, will present a Yoder Public Affairs lecture titled “Covering the White House in an Age of Misinformation, Mistruths and Mistrust” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in Goshen College’s Umble Center. This lecture is free and open to the public.
A New York Times reporter since 2014, Rogers has covered President Donald Trump since his Inauguration Day. During that time, she has written extensively about the Trump administration’s cultural impact on Washington and about the president’s norm-bending approach to the office.
As a breaking news reporter based in New York, she contributed stories for every desk in the newsroom, including a project on the human toll of terror attacks, a profile of a Manhattan Christmas tree vendor, and a page one story on a Trump inauguration performer.
Born in South Bend and raised in Elkhart, Rogers is a native Hoosier. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago and received her master’s degree at Northwestern University.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ continues at Amish Acres
NAPPANEE — Amish Acres, 1600 W. Market St., is staging a production of “Beauty and the Beast” through Dec. 28 at the attraction’s Round Barn Theatre.
The show tells the classic story of Belle, the Beast, Gaston and more in a brand-new production for Amish Acres. The show will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 16, 17, 21-24, 30 and Dec. 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29; 8 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 21-23, 29-30 and Dec. 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28; 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1; and 4 p.m. Dec. 1.
Tickets range in cost from $14.95-$49.21, including dinner-and-theater tickets. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit amishacres.tix.com, the venue’s box office or call 574-773-4188.
Arts on Main to host final exhibit opening Friday
ELKHART — Local gallery Arts on Main, 205 S. Main St., will host its final exhibit opening from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The final exhibit is Elkhart Art League’s 2019 Fall Juried Show, featuring works of varying media from regional artists. The exhibit and gallery will close Dec. 7. Friday’s opening will include works for sale, refreshments and live music.
To learn more, visit artsonmain.org or call 574-206-6142.
