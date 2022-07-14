ELKHART — Best of Broadway 14 Youth & Teen Summer Camp starts Aug. 1 and goes until Aug. 5 with a performance Aug. 6.
The camp will introduce performers to the “triple threats” of singing, dancing, and acting. New performers and seasoned performers are equally welcome. All campers receive solo opportunities. Daily classes are available in singing, dancing, improvisation, and acting.
Youth camp is for ages 5 to 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and teen camp is for ages 13 to 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration closes at 5 p.m. July 28.
The Cindy Moore Memorial Performing Arts Scholarship is a financial award granted to the applicant who shows passion and promise in the performing arts. The scholarship will go towards full enrollment in Premier Arts’ Best of Broadway Summer Camp “Stars” Aug. 1 to Aug. 6.
Candidates for scholarships must be between the ages of 5 to 18, passionate about performing arts, and must fully attend Best of Broadway Summer Camp Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 and performance Aug. 6.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 24, and the recipient will be notified between by email.
For more information visit www.premierarts.org.