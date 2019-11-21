GOSHEN — Abshire Park will soon boast a community orchard following the announcement Thursday of a $30,000 grant awarded to the city through the Arbor Day Foundation, with corporate sponsorship from Enterprise Holdings Foundation.
According to the announcement, the initial idea for a community orchard was raised by Patrick Coonan, a Goshen resident and urban forager who would like to see Goshen residents take advantage of more of the fruit and nut crops growing around the area.
Coonan presented the idea of an orchard to the Goshen Park Board in 2018, and the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department began the work to envision space for such a project.
“The idea behind a community orchard is to create a gathering space where Goshen residents can discover new types of edible fruit and nuts, learn how to care for these plants, and share in the harvest,” Coonan said of the proposal in a provided statement.
According to the release, a grant application was submitted to the Arbor Day Foundation in the spring of 2019 for funding to build Goshen’s first community orchard. In October, the funding was confirmed.
With funding for the project now official, an initial planting event with volunteers from the Goshen community and from Enterprise Holdings Foundation has been scheduled for Monday at Abshire Park.
WHY ABSHIRE PARK
According to the announcement, the Abshire Park location was chosen for several reasons, beyond the fact that there is ample space for the orchard. The cabin at the park has a fully functional kitchen, which can be used for food processing and demonstration events. The park is also a trail head for the Pumpkinvine Bike Route, and is a major thoroughfare for bike routes throughout Goshen.
“Goshen’s community orchard project was highly rated by our teams in components including the resilience story, community engagement, connection to a larger plan, impact and imagination,” said Keona Koster, program coordinator for the Arbor Day Foundation.
As planned, the new orchard at Abshire Park will include native plants such as paw paw and persimmon trees, beech plum bushes and elderberry shrubs, along with some more familiar plants such as apples, pears, cherries and blueberries, according to the release.
MORE TO COME
Next spring, more exotic plants that are suited to northern Indiana’s climate will be added to the mix.
“Seaberry plants dotted with bright orange berries will form a colorful hedge along the southern entrance of the orchard,” the release states. “Honeyberry, blueberry and currant plants will be incorporated throughout the orchard. Hazelnut shrubs, chestnut trees, Korean pines will add edible nuts to the mix.”
The release notes the plantings will count toward Goshen’s urban tree canopy goal of 45% by 2045, will sequester carbon dioxide, will serve as a point of community interaction and will provide nutritious foods over time.
Through the project, many different individuals and groups from the community and beyond have been brought together, including Memorial High School students, Horizon Education Alliance, local food forest experimenter Luke Gascho, Trees For Goshen, the Community Orchard Project, the Community Resilience Guild, the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department, and many volunteers who will help plant trees.
ABOUT ENTERPRISE
Enterprise Holdings Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which, through its regional subsidiaries, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.
In 2018, Enterprise Holdings Foundation provided a $2 million investment for the Arbor Day Foundation’s Urban Tree Initiative, which furthers the Enterprise commitment to support communities now and into the future.
