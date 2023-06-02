GOSHEN — Last week, Entegra Coach hosted another year of its Homecoming event.
“This year nearly 500 Luxury Diesel Coach Owners, staff and suppliers attended this annual celebration of learning, celebrating each other and memory making,” a news release stated.
Approximately 200 coaches arrived at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen and festivities ran from 8 a.m. May 23 through noon May 26.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better week with our loyal customers,” stated Nic Martin, Vice President of Sales in the release. “This week is really a chance for us to express our gratitude to our Entegra Coach owners, while offering them the opportunity to learn more about their coaches and I think our team has been successful on both those fronts this week.”
The event was made possible by Platinum sponsor Spartan RV Chassis, Gold sponsors Lippert and Riverpark along with many more Silver and Bronze level sponsors. Dates for next years annual Entegra Coach Homecoming event will be May 21–24, 2024 at its traditional location, the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
“According to our customers and the team, this was the best Homecoming we have ever had,” stated Ken Walters, President & CEO. “It exceeded all past events by every measure; attendance, enthusiasm, product feedback and more. I am proud of our team’s effort and energy!”
For additional information about Entegra Coach or its products, call 1-800-517-9137 or visit www.entegracoach.com.