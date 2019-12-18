A “simple resolution” turned out to be not so simple after all.
Steve Snyder, representing Gordon and Laurie Lord, brought an encroachment agreement to the Syracuse Town Council Tuesday night as a “simple resolution” to a lawsuit filed against the Lords by the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals for encroachment on the town’s right of way. But it turned out not to be so simple when a nearly 50-minute discussion ensued and the agreement failed to pass.
Snyder gave a lengthy presentation of the history of the property via photographs, showing that the ornamental fencing, while in the town’s right of way, has not prevented a problem for the town or public in any way. The Lords replaced a chain link fence installed by a previous owner with an ornamental one and have maintained it and the landscaping around it.
Snyder also said the previous owners had installed a concrete drive in that right of way that the town doesn’t maintain, but is used by the public to access the lake and that the Lords and the previous owners have always maintained it.
Snyder was asking the council to sign an encroachment agreement that basically stated the Lords could leave the fence where it is and, if at any time the town should need to widen the road or need that right of way for any purpose, the Lords would need to move the fence. Snyder said the law states property owners have that right anyway and the only reason it’s an issue is because the zoning ordinance creates the violation. He said if the town council says it’s OK, the lawsuit is void.
Council members were at first confused as to why they were being asked to address the issue and why the county was filing a zoning lawsuit in town. Snyder said someone filed a complaint and it’s been ongoing for nine to 10 years. Gordon Lord said they first received a letter in 2010 and he responded, explaining a fence was there when they bought the property, so they believed it was grandfathered in. Lord said he didn’t hear anything for several years until their neighbors built and put in a retaining wall in the same place their fence is in and Lord believed they’d gotten a variance. After that, the lawsuit was filed in September 2017.
Councilman Larry Siegel said several times the Lords should just sell the fence to the town and continue to maintain it. Lord explained with all the public use surrounding their property down to the lake that the fence helps to provide a visual barrier.
Councilman Bill Musser made the motion to approve the request with the knowledge the town could require them to move it at any time. The motion died for lack of a second. Siegel and Tom Hoover didn’t want to enter into an agreement. Councilman Paul Stoelting said he’d abstain because he was a defendant in a lawsuit that was close by that had gone all the way to the Supreme Court in the mid-1990s (Abbs vs. Town of Syracuse) that had to do with pier access to the lake next to the Lord’s property.
“The problem I have is that there all sorts of these violations in town and most are getting an extra 10 feet of untaxed property — they can put up a fence, mow it and call it theirs — we may as well sell it to them,” Stoelting said.
Snyder repeated and town attorney Vern Landis agreed, the town doesn’t own the property in question — the property owner does, and the law allows them to do what they wish with it even if it is in the public right of way as long as it doesn’t infringe on the town’s access for utility purposes or widening the road or with public use.
Most of the council didn’t seem to understand that and council president Larry Martindale said since the discussion wasn’t going anywhere they’d table it.
Siegel made a motion to write a letter to the county Board of Zoning Appeals asking them to drop the lawsuit. That passed with Stoelting abstaining.
Snyder said earlier when Siegel brought up the idea that it could help but it wasn’t a permanent solution because the BZA could file a lawsuit again.
Outgoing President
As outgoing Town Council president, Martindale reviewed his time as president at Tuesday’s council meeting, saying he enjoyed his year in that position.
“We settled a lawsuit; we’re finding our way through the dam issue and we hired Mike (Noe, new town manager) — I commend him,” Martindale said.
Martindale went on to say he appreciated that Noe wanted to have his utility employees licensed. He also mentioned the council instituted the Public Employees Retirement Fund for the town’s employees, found out that they were going to receive K-21 funds, Community Crossing funds and will finally fix Medusa Street. Martindale said it’s been a pleasure working with Noe in his role as council president.
Martindale remains on the council, but the council nominated and approved councilman Stoelting as president for 2020.
2020 Appointments
Noe listed the 2020 appointments and the council approved them. Appointed for 2020 include: Vern Landis — town attorney; Jim Layne — marshal; Larry Siegel, Paul Stoelting, Henry DeJulia, Dan Van Lue and Cory Mast — Redevelopment Commission; Noe — tree board; Tom Hoover, Larry Martindale and Corky Wong — fire township board; and Jeff Nicodemus — park board.
Water/Wastewater Budgets approved
The council approved the 2020 budgets for both the water utility and wastewater utility. The water budget is a 9.04% increase over 2019 — $860,500 vs. $789,150 in 2019. There’s an $18,200 increase in retirement due to switching to PERF, a $21,000 increase in health insurance due to the town manager also acting as water and wastewater utility superintendent and a $42,000 increase in miscellaneous due to possible building repairs.
There’s a $72,000 decrease in contract services due to not having the water/wastewater utility contract service.
The wastewater budget is a 12.77% increase from 2019 — $1,056,900 vs. $937,200. There’s a $35,000 increase due to PERF, $8,500 for town manager pay, $25,000 decrease due to not having the utility superintendent contract and a $20,000 increase in capital improvements for repairs and purchases.
Year-End Purchases
The town manager brought several year-end purchases to the council for approval, including two more radar signs at a cost of $7,246 from Radar Signs, with the cost split between the town manager and police budget. The council also approved the clerk-treasurer cutting a check for half the cost of work being done at the wastewater plant. The contractor asked for $18,585 for materials.
The council also approved the purchase of a new dump truck/salt truck for the street department at a cost not to exceed $195,000. Noe was planning to roll over money from this year’s budget and add it to next year’s in order to make the purchase.
Noe received approval to get work done on handicap access for town hall including the west door, the clerk’s office door and bathrooms at a cost not to exceed $50,467.
Police Purchases
Layne also wanted to spend the remaining money in his budget. The council approved his purchase of nine Safari Land body armor vests in the amount of $10,575 from U.S. Uniform, 12 electronic control weapons from Phazzer at a cost of $13,581 — both the vests and the Tasers need to be replaced every five years.
They also approved buying nine body cams from Axon for $6,291. After some discussion and hesitation they approved purchasing new carpet tiles for the police department from Goshen Flooring in Goshen at a cost of $11,608 and approved the clerk writing a check for half that amount up front.
In other business, council members:
• Approved the fire department’s purchase of two Stryker cots at a cost of $35,050 each — versus $45,000 by purchasing it now.
• Approved a resolution for year-end transfer of funds.
• Approved a resolution for transferring funds to the local road and bridge matching fund in the amount of $113,199 or Community Crossing grant funds.
Commented
