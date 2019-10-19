EMMA — On Sept. 27, Molly Michael, owner of Emma’s Cafe and Catering, served her loyal customers in the restaurant for the last time.
That last day of operation came at a time Molly and her supportive family decided it was time to make some changes in their lives. During the past 13 years she received vital help from her family to operate the cafe. Her mother worked 40 years as a teacher for the Westview School Corp. and recently decided to retire from the cafe as well. That decision came as Molly too was looking for a new career.
She recently placed the property up for a silent auction and received offers.
Some of the challenges in selling the property, she said, is that it’s different than buying a house. Being that it is an older building and takes a lot of man hours to maintain.
“When you’re working in this kind of industry you’re buying a life,” she said. “It’s hard to find people that appreciate the history and the uniqueness of the property. Some unique things about the property is that it has a lot to offer aside from being a cafe. The 1930s soda fountain remains in the building, along with a bar. The property has an apartment upstairs on the backside of the building that is always rented. It could be used as a showroom.”
In addition, a separate building houses 300 freezer lockers that are rented to members of the Amish community.
What makes the building unique, Molly said is, “Over the years of various ownership the building was kept in its original state. Over the last 13 years the building has been used as a cafe and catering company. When we first began it was mostly a cafe company with the intention of expanding into the catering market.”
The original building was constructed in 1881 by brothers Jacob and Andrew Hostetler, according to the history tab of the company website: https://emmacafeandcatering.com/cafe-history/. In 1931, the original store burned down and was rebuilt within a few months. That store still stands today.
Molly said she is selling the business because over the last few years she wanted a change. In late spring she was offered a position managing a new cafe in the Shipshewana area that is scheduled to open next year.
“I grew up a mile away. When I was 3 I remember spinning in those same bar stoles. I’m ready for a change of pace for myself when it comes to my job.”
