It almost feels like there is a new fad diet emerging every day. It can be hard to keep up with the new trends and find what works best for your body. Some diet plans work better for some people than others. It all comes down to how many calories are being taken in versus how many are being burned off daily.
Some diets may include eating no carbohydrates, no sugar, or all vegetables … the list can go on forever.
In reality, it all comes down to eating fewer calories than what your body uses if your goal is to lose weight.
However, food is never the enemy. Food is meant to give you the energy needed to live and complete your daily tasks. Food and calories should be looked at as fuel for the body. These calories can be burned in different ways throughout the day ranging from breathing to going on a 10-mile run. Calories get burned and stored differently for everyone.
A calorie deficit can be a balancing act. Knowing how many calories your body needs to gain, maintain and lose weight can be difficult. Researchers have found that on average you can begin to see weight loss ranging from 1/2 pound to 1 pound a week by eating around 500 fewer calories a day. This involves eating high-nutrient based foods versus high calorie foods. This could also mean cutting portion sizes and swapping out some of your most loved foods for healthier choices.
While eating in a calorie deficit can seem overwhelming, it can be accomplished by starting small. Instead of eliminating everything, eliminate just one thing at a time. Use helpful tools such as calorie counters from a reputable source to ensure you are consuming what is right for your body. Lastly, consult your doctor before starting a calorie deficit as they can tell you the specifics about what will be beneficial for you versus what won’t. A calorie deficit is just one of many ways to tackle weight management.