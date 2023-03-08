Mental health can be a difficult topic to talk about for some people. Anyone can experience mental health problems at some point in their life. Mental health refers to “a person’s condition with regard to their psychological and emotional well-being.” For some individuals, it affects their daily life, how they handle situations, and how they experience relationships. In fact, 1 in 5 Americans live with a mental health disorder. Having a mental health concern is much more than experiencing depression or anxiety. For some, it can even involve how they are able to bounce back after a stressful situation or how they see their meaning or purpose in life.
The first step to having strong mental health is being able to value and take care of yourself. You deserve to treat yourself with kindness and respect.
To improve this, you could learn a new hobby, eat nutritious food, stay active, get enough sleep, and challenge your brain. When you begin to surround yourself with individuals who are supportive, you will notice more positive social connections come your way. Do understand that it is OK to break up your routine to try something new.
If you have goals you want to reach, make sure they are realistic for you personally.
Mental health can be a roller coaster of emotions and feelings. Sometimes you feel strong enough to tackle the day and other times you may need a moment to quiet your mind. It’s OK to take the space you need to refresh and recharge. You know yourself best. If you feel out of control with your emotions or thoughts, don’t be afraid to seek help when you need it. It is a sign of strength and can help you learn new coping mechanisms that work best for you.