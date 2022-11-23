With this busy time of year, we are surrounded by family, food and a surge of financial deals. It can be one of the craziest weekends of the year between traveling for Thanksgiving and packed shopping malls for Black Friday deals. Try some of these tips and tricks to make your shopping experience a little safer while getting those great deals and holiday shopping done early.
First, try to plan ahead if possible. Map out the shops you would like to go to and what time those locations tend to be the busiest. If available, bring a buddy on your shopping adventure. Never shop alone if you can help it, especially when it is in the middle of the night and everyone is lacking sleep to try and catch a good deal. Having someone by your side to help can speed up the shopping process and save gas by carpooling together.
Don’t be afraid to ask yourself, “is it worth it?” Many of the deals we find have had very good marketing and that’s why we are so sure we need it. Marketing strategies have convinced us that we need it and can’t miss out on “such a good deal.” Things you can do to help yourself from overspending is tracking price changes over time. This will help you decide if the price is worth it. Try to avoid charging items to a credit card. The holidays are when credit card debt is at an all-time high. Keep track of where and how you’re spending your money.
Lastly, if Black Friday shopping is a frightening thought with long lines and big crowds, try Cyber Monday shopping instead. In some cases, you may be able to find even better deals than before. If you choose to shop on Cyber Monday, you are lowering your risk for catching viruses, getting injured, or missing out on time to relax during the holidays. As much as a good deal can be exciting, ask yourself “will I still be thinking about this next week if I don’t purchase it?”
Source: https://www.lifehack.org/articles/lifestyle/13-tips-for-shopping-smarter-during-the-holiday-season.html