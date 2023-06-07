As we approach summer, we begin to see the peak of strawberry season. There is nothing like a bowl full of fresh strawberries to get you excited for the warm weather to come. With strawberries being in season, this means they are at their highest nutritional value and are available to purchase at your local farm, farmers market, or roadside stand.
When choosing strawberries, ensure they are bright in color and avoid soft or dull-looking strawberries. Avoid buying strawberries if the carton they come in is leaking or is soaking wet as this is almost a sure sign that the strawberries will mold faster.
Be sure to wash and cut your strawberries only when you are ready to eat them. This prevents them from absorbing additional water. Lastly, store your strawberries in a paper towel to absorb moisture and then put them back into a sealed container.
Strawberries contain many vitamins and nutrients for the body making them a nutrient-dense powerhouse. They provide 163% of your daily value of Vitamin C and 12% of your daily value of fiber with only 50 calories in 1 cup. They help with the prevention of inflammation disorders and reduce the risks of obesity, heart disease, and various types of cancer.