Mental health is complex and has a large influence on how we think, feel, and act during daily tasks. What many people don’t know is that mental health also affects our ability to cope with stress, deal with challenges, and build relationships. Being emotionally and mentally healthy takes work which doesn’t just happen overnight.
Having a solid foundation in your mental health doesn’t mean that you never experience bad times or heavy emotions as these are all normal parts of life. Individuals who feel more mentally resilient have an easier time bouncing back from hardship, adversity, and trauma. Their resilience will help them be less afraid of new experiences or uncertainty. When a problem doesn’t look easy to solve, they are able to take a step back and find a solution.
A major step toward improving your mental health is giving yourself the space you need to grow and incorporating self-care into your everyday life. This means taking time to do things that improve your physical and mental well-being. This could be taking a walk, prioritizing your sleep, or eating a regular meal. While these tasks may seem like normal every day activities, we often neglect these things when our mental health isn’t being prioritized. The small acts you do every day can lead to an improvement in your mental health.