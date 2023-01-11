With the cold weather we have here in Indiana this time of the year, it becomes harder to know what to cook. If you are a working individual, busy during the day, or just want a simple meal that is easy to throw together and forget about, a slow cooker is the way to go.
Slow cookers can help eliminate the overwhelming temptation of fast food or swinging through a drive-thru at the end of the day. It’s great to know you have a warm meal to come home to. Slow cookers are great for efficiency in prep time and clean up.
One major benefit is that there are a wide variety of recipes you can create.
The slow cooker is different than an oven as it does not give off the same heat factor and uses less electricity. Due to the cooker cooking food slow and at low temperatures, it brings out the tenderness in meats and flavors in the food. Most slow cookers have three settings: low, warm and high. This allows you to choose the heat setting that best fits your schedule and how much the food needs to be cooked. For example, if you work an eight-hour shift and aren’t able to attend to the cooker to stir it, you should probably cook on low. If you are in a rush and want to cook something quickly within a few hours, you should cook it on high. The warm feature is used for exactly what it sounds like — to keep it warm.
Slow cookers vary in sizes and shapes. Different size options are good to have for large groups, smaller groups or just cooking for one or two people. When cooking for a large crowd, you want to use the bigger size (5-7 quarts). If you are cooking for just yourself or two people, you can use a smaller one (3-4 quarts).
It is important to take care of your slow cooker. Be sure to never fill the cooker more than two-thirds of the way full as the quality and safety of the food could be compromised. Always spray your cooker with nonstick cooking spray or use a liner to ensure an easy cleanup. Meat cooks faster than vegetables so be sure to place the meat on top of the vegetables. Lastly, always add some type of liquid such as water, broth, or sauce to keep food from burning. Most importantly, have fun coming up with your own recipes.