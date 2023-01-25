Sleep is a large part of our lives. The average human spends about one third of their life sleeping. It plays a vital role in our overall physical and mental health. It can affect how we react, learn and work. For children, it can affect their growth and development.
Sleep can have a major impact on our immune system as well. There are different stages of sleep that our bodies need to go through so we feel awake and refreshed through the day.
When one is sleeping, they enter both non-REM sleep and REM sleep. During the non-REM sleeping stage, your blood pressure and heart rate will begin to fall. In this stage, your heart isn’t working as hard as if you were awake. During REM sleep or when you are beginning to wake up, your sympathetic system is activated and your heart rate/blood pressure will begin to rise. Some individuals who find themselves waking up a lot or wake up suddenly have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure.
Metabolism and hormones can affect your sleeping pattern as well. In the morning, your body has a natural release of cortisol (the hormone that helps you wake up). Other hormones will go through cycles throughout a 24-hour period which can affect whether someone experiences higher levels at night or in the morning. This varies by age, gender, and lifestyle patterns.
The way your body handles, digests, and processes food can also affect your sleep cycle. Your circadian clock will affect the way your body handles fat. Your body adjusts to processing foods at specific times. Your body may handle high sugar foods differently early in the day versus later in the day. Consuming certain foods with higher levels of fat will increase hunger cues and decrease the ability to respond to insulin. This could ultimately affect the quality of sleep.
The correct amount of sleep is critical for learning and retaining long-term information. Lack of quality sleep eventually leads to an inability to focus or think clearly on daily tasks. It is important to keep an eye on your immune system as this could cause one to have difficulty sleeping. Most, if not all, activities are affected by the amount and quality of sleep you receive so it’s important to not take it lightly.