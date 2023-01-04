It’s that time when we start to ring in the new year with friends, family, and New Year’s resolutions. We begin to make plans for what we expect the future to hold. As the new year approaches, the past can feel overwhelming with the pressure to change yourself. While we think we are setting ourselves up for success by establishing several goals, we don’t always stop and think about whether the goals or resolutions are obtainable or not. It can begin to feel like an immense amount of pressure to stabilize yourself quickly and efficiently.
What many people don’t understand is that sometimes it’s easier to start small. Instead of setting one large goal for the year, try setting a monthly goal instead. This gives you a way to measure your goal in an obtainable way versus giving yourself a large length of time to complete it. Try to reframe your way of thinking about the new year. It’s a chance for new opportunities, changes in habits, etc. By reframing your mind to think that you are making this change for fun, it will only increase your chances of sticking with it. An example of this could be saying that in January you would like to eat more fruits and vegetables. Instead of saying the boring old “well, I’m doing this for my health,” say “I’m going to explore new recipes and use seasonal ingredients.” There are ways to be intentional and fun at the same time.
Before setting up your New Year’s resolution, ask yourself a few questions. Is it practical? Does it align with my values? Does it provide healing or growth? We are usually surrounded by people who are spatting off their New Year’s resolution left and right and we begin to feel the pressure of altering our own life without pause or hesitation. Before embarking on a new goal, consider the negative effects it may have. Will it be physically or mentally challenging? Laying out the pros and cons before you begin will help better prepare you all around. While it is great to be ambitious, it can quickly wreak havoc on other parts of our lives if we aren’t careful and considerate of the effects. Take caution, open your peripheral vision to see the bigger picture, and never be afraid to go slow. It’s your life — you are your own advocate.