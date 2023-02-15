Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, meal delivery services became more and more popular solely due to convenience and lack of supplies in everyday grocery stores.
Meal delivery services can range from getting ingredients to cook a meal delivered to your door to an already cooked meal delivered from surrounding restaurants.
For meal delivery kits, individuals can go through their options each week on a website and pick what they would like to make. This is beneficial for individuals wanting to try new recipes but needing the guidance and materials in front of them.
One benefit of a meal delivery service is that you can adjust the meal kits to your likes and needs. For example, if someone has allergies or preferences, the kit can be adjusted accordingly. The main purpose of the meal kit is to help people follow a healthy diet with whole ingredients and to provide convenience to those who may not have access to a well-equipped grocery store. These could be individuals who live in rural areas or those that aren’t able to get around easily.
Meal delivery kits can range in price and variety. There are over 60 meal delivery services to pick from across the U.S. This includes popular ones, including Home Chef, Blue Apron, Green Chef, etc. With so many options to choose from, it is easy to find one to fit your personal needs and financial means. They range anywhere from $4.99 to $19.99 in delivery fees.
Almost all meal delivery services will deliver to any state in the U.S. (The two common states they won’t deliver to are Alaska and Hawaii.) Most offer a trial period to see if it is a right fit for you. If you want to try meal delivery kits, do your research to see what kit is best for you. The options are endless.