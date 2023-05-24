As the weather gets warmer, we find ourselves getting outside more whether it’s to exercise, cook or just relax. A popular summertime activity is grilling. It is a different way of cooking and provides the opportunity to try new recipes in a variety of ways.
Around 70% of individuals have some version of a grill or smoker, which puts many individuals at risk for home fires and burns.
The biggest tip regarding grill safety is to always keep your grill outside and three feet away from any building, trees or structure. This three-foot “safe zone” also goes for children and animals as well. There should be a designated area for your grill with nothing around it. When you ignite the grill, you never know how large the fire will be. Remember to always open the lid before lighting the grill.
Just like your everyday cooking routine, make sure to continue to follow the rules of food safety which are clean, separate, cook and chill. Make sure to wash your hands and use different cutting boards/surfaces for meat and vegetables. Be sure you are cooking your food to the safe internal temperature. Fish along with whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb and veal should be cooked to 145 degrees F. Ground meat, including beef and pork, should be cooked to 160 degrees F, and all other poultry along with pre-cooked meats should be cooked to 165 degrees F.
If you have leftovers, divide them into shallow, covered containers and refrigerate within two hours of cooking.
By following these tips and tricks, you will ensure a safe and fun summer for you and your family.