Many doctors recommend diverse measures to help both adults and children get the proper amount of sleep. In most cases, doctors will state that if you follow these approaches, then you are guaranteed to achieve a successful night’s sleep.
When considering sleep, we must look both internally and externally. What factors are contributing in a positive and negative way? Many of these factors include maintaining a regular sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine before bed, making the bedroom a comfortable space to sleep, establishing a pre and post sleep routine, not napping too close to your bedtime, eating and drinking nutritious foods, and exercising regularly.
While these factors are just a few that might be contributing to your sleep habits, they create a starting point when looking at the internal and external components that may be affecting your sleep routine.
Doctors have acknowledged that most individuals find it difficult to successfully achieve all of these recommendations. However, they also value the importance of starting to implement one or a few at a time to begin building a proper sleep schedule. They also suggest that individuals identify the specific factors that could be most disruptive to their sleep and then focus on altering those behaviors and patterns to then overcome the larger factors.
If you find yourself beginning to make behavioral changes and habits to change your sleep patterns but you are still struggling with your sleep routine, you may want to talk to a doctor or sleep specialist. You may need testing or treatment for a sleep disorder. While this can be a daunting thought, there are guides and approaches to tackle sleep disorders. Sleep is an essential part of our human function. Don’t take for granted the effect good sleep has on your health.