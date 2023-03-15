Did you know that March is National Nutrition Month? National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education campaign that is sponsored annually by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign highlights the importance of making smart food choices and establishing positive eating and physical activity habits. During this month, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics members will promote scientific-based food and nutrition information. Also, health professionals will share their knowledge with the community and provide resources to all populations.
This is a great month to check out information provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as they provide tips and tricks for all age groups along with tools to use to encourage healthier habits for children. Some tools include interactive websites and games that make it fun and easy for youth to learn more about food choices, physical activity, and food safety. Older teens can also use this website for positive affirmations towards daily lifestyle choices and scenarios to understand more about healthy habits.
National Nutrition Month is a great time to take advantage of the wealth of educational information and resources available online to the public. Stay up-to-date and be in the know this year by visiting eatright.org and usda.gov. Happy National Nutrition Month!